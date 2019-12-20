Competition office challenges purchase of a grain elevator in Manitoba – Winnipeg

Loading...

December 20, 2019

The competition office contests the takeover of a grain elevator in Manitoba by Parrish and Heimbecker from Louis Dreyfus Co.

The office has submitted an application to the competition tribunal to sell its own elevator in Moosomin, Sask. Or the newly acquired elevator in Virden, Man.

According to the regulator, P&H controls both grain elevators, which were close competitors on a 180 km stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The acquisition eliminates the rivalry, the office says.

P&H announced in September an agreement to acquire 10 Louis Dreyfus locations in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The business significantly increased the input footprint for grain and grain across western Canada.

