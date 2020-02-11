Company shuts down before the defective photos of seniors are repaired

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A mother who hopes to make senior photos memorable for her student in East Kentwood, feels instead scammed and frustrated after the company suddenly closed without delivering her order.

“I was a long-term customer. Why is this my end result? “Tashara Saffore wondered after contacting Target 8.” This is my daughter’s last year, which is supposed to be a time where you celebrate, reflect, look to the future, and instead look with pure disappointment. “

In October 2019, Saffore made an appointment for her daughter, Aleshia, with the Lansing location of Portrait Innovations. She has been booking the company to conquer family milestones since 2013. She previously relied on the Grandville location, but discovered it was closed the last time.

“From where we live to Lansing, it is more than an hour’s drive. I felt that, you know, I have been a customer for years, I know what to expect, I am willing to go on and go there, “Saffore explained.

She paid more than $ 1,200 for prints that were defective – covered with marks – and then products she never received, including the rights to digital copies.

Saffore thought the case was resolved after her credit card company approved her December litigation dispute, only to hear that Portrait Innovations responded to the dispute and her card was charged at the end of January.

The company responded to the Saffore dispute around the same time that it permanently closed every Portrait Innovations location across the country.

WNCT in North Carolina, where the company was based, related to the sudden closure last month.

Saffore heard about the closure when she was investigating a small claims case against the company.

“Everything’s gone. When you go to Portrait Innovations to try to go to their website, it’s gone. You go to the Facebook page, it says the links are broken. It’s like they just disappeared,” said she.

The company arranged a chapter 11 bankruptcy in the fall. From September 2019, according to court reports, the debt of Portrait Innovations was $ 25,896,604.20.

The lawyer mentioned on bankruptcy applications told Target 8 that the company no longer represents the company or CEO John Grosso. Numbers that were previously linked to the head office and Grosso have been disconnected.

A spokeswoman for the Michigan Attorney General Office told Target 8 that the agency is investigating two complaints related to the sudden closure of locations in Michigan – one from Saffore. The office previously received complaints against Portrait Innovations in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

The Better Business Bureau has more than 100 open complaints against the company. The BBB often told Target 8 consumers a dead end if their complaint is against a company that is permanently closed.

Saffore hopes at least to get back Aleshia’s digital library.

“… I have things that do not meet the quality standard, they do not meet my standard and I still have to pay for it? And I have no ability to correct things? It’s a slap in the face, “she told Target 8.