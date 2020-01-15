Companies want database experts. Learn SQL for just $ 12.99

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The lifespan of most technical innovations can often be measured in months, not years. But in some rare cases, what works may linger long, long. For example, the primary interface language of SQL databases comes at the age of 50. SQL is with us half a century later because it works. You could even say that since the ability to store and organize raw data is never more relevant, it has never been a more requested technical skill.

Even if you have never programmed before, the MySQL and SQL Beginners course (now only $ 12.99, more than 90 percent off) will help you understand its importance as one of the best technical skills of 2019.

SQL is about collecting and analyzing data, so this 18-hour instruction package describes how to build and organize databases to collect information, process figures, collect funnel data and generally know what to look for in order to get the most insightful to win analytical nuggets.

The course is taught by private software trainer and top Udemy instructor John Purcell, who has taught 1.7 million students and has won nearly 4.3 out of 5 stars out of nearly 140,000 reviews.

New users receive a crash course in everything from simple SQL to more complex questions, transactions and stored procedures. In the meantime, you will also become familiar with the use of MySQL, one of the world’s most popular database types.

For anyone who wants to respond to the growing business needs of database experts, this training can queue up for one of those functions. Usually worth $ 200, this course is now available for just $ 12.99 as long as this offer is valid.

