Companies receive more risky calls as fraudsters exploit COVID-19

Businesses in the United States should be on high alert as COVID-19 scams increase through phones and online sites. The new coronavirus may provide scammers with an opportunity to exploit online users.

Emails or online offers could advertise products that aim to reduce the risk of getting the virus or provide testing, treatments or even cures. These may even be messages that try to update you on your coronavirus status or offer a refund or product.

On March 16, many Americans began staying home to curb the spread of COVID-19. An immediate consequence of social distancing has been to force business contact centers.

New York-based call verification company Next Caller has tracked what’s happening at some of the U.S. companies. He noted that while there has been a temporary decline in call center call volumes during the week of March 23-30, call volumes and high-risk calls are on the rise.

NextCaller

The number of high-risk calls increased by almost 30% on average, and was further reduced by financial institutions (up to 41%). It seems that fraudulent activity is constantly heating up, taking advantage of COVID-19 to attack the American company and business.

As a complement to his own data, Next Caller studied more than 1,000 Americans to see the impact that fraud is having on them as bad actors breaking their attacks. The findings show that nearly one in three Americans (32%) say they already believe they have already been targeted for COVID-19-related fraud or scams.

People are afraid and intend to protect themselves and their families, but they are not afraid to get sick. In addition to health concerns, 52% of Americans say they are more concerned about being a victim of fraud than they normally are about COVID-1-related fraud and scams.

Fraud schemes targeted at individuals include:

Fake stimulus checks that extract real information from the bank account

Change account information to clear cash, savings, or one-time balances later

Sending physical checks and debit cards is then stolen from the mailbox

Opening new lines of credit or securing loans on behalf of the person

Creating new business using some of the person’s information

You may not know that you have been scammed. The phishing process uses familiar tactics to deceive people. However, the COVID-19 pandemic means that fraudsters can deploy techniques to gain the trust of unsuspecting or distracted individuals.

These new schemes use fake websites, mobile apps, emails, phone calls and emails intended to be an official communication of health care providers, insurance companies, financial institutions, religious groups, delivery services and government agencies.

Once the individual takes the bait by opening a link or creating a login on a website, the fraudster can use the compromised information to advance the system to another site.

The next general manager of the call, Ian Roncoroni, said: “Contact centers have no chance of criminals being able to present themselves as successful customers. It’s the perfect storm for fraud.”

For advice from banks like Halifax in the UK, be wary of new emails containing links or attachments, be careful when shopping online and make sure you are buying from a site or store. ‘a genuine salesman.

Bad actors see dollar signs when financial relief is on its way to Americans and their small businesses. COVID-19 and related events have made it more difficult for people to focus on taking steps to control or protect their own personal information.

Make sure you don’t become another victim of fraudsters who take advantage of the current uncertainty to get you out.