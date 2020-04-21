Commvault sues startups Cohesity, Rubrik for infringing 7 patents

An illustration of a U.S. Patent 10,248,657 issued to Commvault last year, a data object store and server for a cloud storage environment. “

Commvault Systems, a business software technology vendor on Tuesday morning, filed a lawsuit in Delaware federal court against Cohesity, Inc. startups. and Rubrik, Inc., both based in Silicon Valley, for collective infringement of seven Patvault-owned patents. technologies for features that include system image backup and cloud computing and virtual machine management.

The lawsuit is the first time Commvault, based in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, has ever sued a company for violating its intellectual property over its 26-year history, said Marcus Muller, vice president and intellectual property counselor at Commvault, at ZDNet.

“Our action is on fair competition,” Muller told ZDNet. “Commvault has been a pioneer for two decades. We have not partied with it lightly, we have no choice but to have widespread and growing violations.”

The lawsuit alleges infringement by startups of seven U.S. patents, granted between 2010 and 2019, with 7,725,671, 7,840,533, 8,447,728, 8,762,335, 9,740,723, 10,210,048 and 10,248,657. (Hyperlinks lead to filing patent documents with the U.S. Patent Office.)

Cohesity, founded in 2013 and based in San Jose, and Rubrik, founded in 2014 and based in Palo Alto, are grouped into what Gartner calls the “Data Center Backup and Recovery” market. The two are also associated with the notion of data management in general.

Cohesity’s “DataProtect” is billed as a backup and recovery application that can run through the “cloud and edge core”. Rubrik bills its “cloud data management” as “a single software platform that provides backup, instantaneous retrieval, archiving, search, analytics, compliance, and backup of management data to a secure fabric across data centers” and clouds. ”

The seven patents claimed by Commvault mention technologies such as maintaining a “metabase” of file and folder information to speed up the time it takes to figure out which objects are in the data storage (patent 7,725,671), to the deduplication ‘cloud content computing environments’ (patent 10,248,657).

In the court files, which were presented as separate cases for each of the two companies, Commvault refers to Cohesity and Rubrik as “a newcomer to the data protection and storage industry.”

The main claim, identical to both companies, is that Commvault’s patented inventions have been “repeatedly adopted and appropriate” as part of the “introduction of cloud file integration, virtual machine protection” and policy-based security restrictions, among other features characteristic of its products. ”

Both companies have “shortened the process of research and development, have minimized the investment required to have competitive products, and have forced Commvault to compete against their own inventions.”