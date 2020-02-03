Community remembers the mother who was soon found in a crashed car in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Sheriff office has found the death of a woman found in a crashed car a murder. Her boyfriend said Cassia Duval, 29, was seven months pregnant.

Duval was the manager at the Waffle House on North Berkeley Boulevard in Goldsboro. She was better known there as Renee or Nana. There is a growing monument in the company. Employees and customers said they had to do something.

“She would see you one time and she would remember you the next time you come in,” said old customer Shaun Hayes.

Hayes said he has known Duval for about two years.

“She’s the type of person who, after getting to know you a little bit, treats her like family and that’s how she treated us,” he said.

Hayes is a voluntary firefighter. He said he rushed to the scene when he heard that Duval was involved in a car accident.

“It really comes home. I have children and such. As a first answering machine, I always see it and there is no excuse for it, “he explained.

It happened at the intersection of the Pikevillle-Princeton and Nanhunta roads in Buck Swamp. Researchers said that Duval’s body was found in a crashed car.

“When I received the first text, I was shocked,” said the old customer Robert Leggett. “She was a hard-working person. She would be here in the morning, often she had to stay late because of staff problems or if she was free and someone needed documentation. Did not disturb her to come in. “

Duval’s friend said she was energetic, crazy, athletic, and fearless. They were looking forward to becoming parents.

Researchers have said that the community has no reason to worry about their safety, but they have refused to say why. The investigation is still ongoing.