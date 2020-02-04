Community rallies to fulfill the wish of a 6-year-old girl with special needs

A community gathers around a young girl in North Carolina who, because of a disorder, sits in a bed in her family’s living room and wants to have her own bedroom. A GoFundMe page raises money for Braylen Berthrong, who is 6 years old and was diagnosed with atypical Rett syndrome at a young age, according to Courtney Hall, her recognized practical nurse. Click on the video player above to view the report on the renovations. Rett’s syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that can lead to serious limitations and the daily life of a person. Although Braylen cannot walk or speak, she likes to laugh and catches contagiously, according to Hall. Braylen currently lives with her mother, grandmother and teenage brother. Construction has begun to transform the family’s carport into a bedroom large enough for Braylens bed, medical equipment, and supplies. Hall said they hope the room can be a place for Braylen to play and improve her sensory and physical functioning. Wes Doub, an accredited contractor for Doub Construction, has agreed to enclose the carport without labor costs. This has changed the price from the original estimate of $ 12,000 to around $ 9,000. First Baptist Church in King donated $ 1,000 to help Braylen, according to the GoFundMe page and the van Braylen family. The church offered to help gather volunteers to help Doub Construction with workers during construction. To date, the GoFundMe page has exceeded its target of $ 8,500. The family asks for help from medical, political and religious organizations, as well as community members, to come together in honor of Braylen.

A community gathers around a young girl in North Carolina who, because of a condition, sits in a living room in her family’s living room and wants to have her own bedroom.

A GoFundMe page raises money for Braylen Berthrong, who is 6 years old and was diagnosed with atypical Rett syndrome at a young age, according to Courtney Hall, her recognized practical nurse.

Click on the video player above to view the report of the renovations.

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that can lead to serious limitations and affect the daily life of a person.

Although Braylen cannot walk or speak, she likes to smile and has an infectious smile, according to Hall.

Braylen currently lives with her mother, grandmother and teenage brother.

Construction has begun to transform the family’s carport into a bedroom large enough for Braylen’s bed, medical equipment, and supplies. Hall said they hope the room can be a place for Braylen to play and improve her sensory and physical functioning.

Wes Doub, an accredited contractor for Doub Construction, has agreed to enclose the carport without labor costs. This has changed the price from the original estimate of $ 12,000 to around $ 9,000.

First Baptist Church in King donated $ 1,000 to help Braylen, according to the GoFundMe page and the van Braylen family. The church offered to help gather volunteers to help Doub Construction with workers during construction.

To date, the GoFundMe page has exceeded the $ 8,500 target.

The family asks for help from medical, political and religious organizations, as well as community members, to come together in honor of Braylen.

.