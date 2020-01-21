Community members help RCMP catch thieves paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Prior to the arrest, the owner claimed that the duo broke into another house in the area and was driving a stolen vehicle. While all this was happening, neighbors were busy calling each other and sharing information.

“This scared the crooks and they continued driving away just as the neighbor entered the driveway. A collision happened. The crooks left the vehicle and ran into the field to my property. I received a call and saw them breaking into (my) garage, “the owner said.

With the help of Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management (SERM) Police Dog Services (PDS), police and nature conservationists followed the man for about five kilometers. It led them to a vacant country house about 10 kilometers north of the Prince Albert detachment.

RCMP Cpl. Rob King said it is not uncommon to do a long search through a rural area.

“A dog, once they have landed on a job and nothing intervenes on a job, can stay on the job for a while. The dogs are very determined and in this type of weather you don’t have to worry about the dog getting overheated and become exhausted, “he said.

After negotiations with the on-site Emergency Response Team, the male surrendered and was arrested without incident. The investigation is still ongoing and the names of the suspects have not yet been released.

“There was a great team performance among some citizens who got involved. The (Protection and Response Team), in particular nature conservation and SERM officers, who all arrived fairly quickly on stage and could help not only locate where the suspect had fled, but also help set up containment in the area, “said King.

Karla Bear, the president of the Lake Country Crime Watch Group, reiterated King’s sentiments and praised community members for sharing information in real time.

“There is more communication via Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Neighbors have taken care of each other and it makes a difference. I am very proud of everyone’s efforts. We can’t prevent criminals from trying, but we don’t have to make it easy for them, “she said.

