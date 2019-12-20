Community in Nova Scotia shocked by the loss of Abriel Fisheries – Halifax

Loading...

Abriel Fisheries is in the small community of Tangier, New South Wales, more than a place of work, or at least earlier.

On the unofficial seafood distributor's Facebook page, you can see photos of children jumping off the quay in summer. The facility has been owned by the Abriel family for generations and, with more than 70 employees during the lobster season, is part of Tangier's identity.

Nothing can erase this legacy, but after a fire burned down fisheries on Wednesday, their future – and that of their employees – is in the air.

By Abriel Fisheries in Tangier, N.S. after a devastating fire on December 18, 2019. It can be seen here the following afternoon as investigators look for clues to the cause of the fire.

"The owner, John Abriel, I'm playing darts with him Thursday night," said Duncan Hutt, whose father, mother, and brother all worked at Abriel while he was growing up.

"He has been there for many years and his father before him. It will be missed very much in this community."

The investigators from the fire brigade and the works insurance company visited the rubble on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said their crews fought the flame around noon on Wednesday night and still extinguished hot spots the next morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but the cause is unknown.

Community members came to the site to see the damage for themselves.

Myrna Fahie said she was "devastated" when she heard about the disaster on Wednesday night because Abriels was "relevant to the community."

"I went down to the shore here on my property to take some pictures and the smoke was just – you know, it was very sad. Very sad."

Abriel Fisheries' smoke rises on Wednesday. December 18, 2019, from the home of Myrna Fahie and Duncan Scott.

Courtesy of Myrna Fahie

Dana Dorey was in the factory on Thursday to take his own photos and send them to his brother, who worked there years ago. As a lifelong resident of Tangier, he said he had good memories of Abriels, who has always been part of the view.

"It's been a cult business for many years, as long as I can remember," said Dorey. "There are a lot of fishermen fishing in this particular place, and I think most, if not all, sell to the plant, and they may have trouble unloading their catch this spring. You may need to transport it.

"It's a shame, hopefully they can build it up again."

Tangier is a small community on the east coast of Nova Scotia, about an hour and a half from Halifax. The region was once home to four fisheries, said Scott Cunningham, co-owner of a local sea kayak company called Coastal Adventures.

But with Abriel gone, there are only two left, he told Global News and joined Dorey in his deep concern for local fishermen.

"I can get fish somewhere else if I need it … But the lobster fishermen would get other markets for the lobster, but that would cost them more for shipping and the like. This is not good news for a place that doesn't have much to do at first. "

By Thursday evening, the owners of the facility had not told the community whether they would rebuild or permanently close the fishery.

Coastal Adventures co-owner Scott Cunningham said he bought fish from Abriel Fisheries to feed his overnight guests.

Elizabeth McSheffrey / Global News

