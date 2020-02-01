Community honors Orem Marine who died in an accident in California

OREM – Hundreds of community members stood Saturday along the procession route to Orem City Cemetery in honor of 19-year-old Marine Lance corporal Matthew Ryan Adams who was killed two weeks ago in a traffic accident in Southern California.

Matthew Adams’ brother, David Adams, said he and his family were moved and overwhelmed by the show of community support.

“It means everything,” Adams said. “I mean, the support is absolutely overwhelming and only everyone who is there and showing support for my brothers, and especially my parents, means absolutely everything.

Adams was killed in the early morning hours of January 15 in an accident on the I-5, just a few miles from where he was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton by a man picking up in the wrong direction and on high speed controlled speed.

Firefighters from the fire department of Pleasant Grove and Orem stood side by side on Saturday to fly a large flag in honor of Marine Matthew Ryan Adams, 19, who died last month in a car accident in California.

Pleasant Grove Fire Department

Police spokesman Tom Bussey said the Oceanside police stopped a Ford F-150 for minor violations just after midnight on January 15.

When officers left their patrol car, the driver of the truck drove away from the intersection. Police stepped back into their cruiser and chased the truck, but left the chase when the truck turned and headed in the wrong direction on northern I-5 near Carlsbad, according to Bussey.

The truck crashed head-on to a Pontiac Grand Prix powered by Matthew Adams, who went from the airport back to Camp Pendleton after a visit with his family in Utah. Witnesses said the speeds reached 100 km / h, with the collision killing both drivers in a fiery crash at around 12:20 pm. Police said a passenger in the truck survived, but was seriously injured. The driver was later identified as Christian Zurita, 42.

Police said that Zurita was not only driving the wrong way on the highway, but with his headlights off.

“He had just landed at San Diego International Airport when he got into his car and traveled back to his barracks at Camp Pendleton when the accident occurred,” said Matthew Adams father, Ben Adams, shortly after the accident.

Adams was the youngest of four brothers and graduated from Mountain View High School. His parents said he decided to join the Marine Corps because he admired and looked up to recruiters he had met.

Matthew Adams entered service in July 2019. His parents said he had a passion for trucks and worked with his hands to become a maintenance technician in the automotive sector at 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group in Camp Pendleton.

He was responsible for the maintenance, inspection, maintenance and repair of engine transport equipment, according to the US Navy Captain Stephen Washburn.

“He just found his calling in life,” said Ben Adams. “He just had so much fun taking apart these incredibly large power take-offs.”

Matthew Adams is survived by his parents Benjamin and Angela and his brothers David, Samuel and Johnathan.

A quote attributed to Matthew Adams was included in a death notice published by the Sundberg-Oll Mortuary.

“Life is life,” Matthew once wrote. “Everyone must be open to the world and all it has to offer is infinite knowledge and experiences. You only have one chance to live it. “