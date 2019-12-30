Loading...

Communities, preparation of public services for possible interruptions

Updated: 6:49 a.m. EST December 30, 2019

One of the biggest concerns with the storm is the accumulation of ice not only on roads and walkways, but also on tree branches and power lines.

Ice is heavy and has the potential to cause lines to sink, branches and branches to break and drag down, which can cause power outages.

Public utility companies such as Eversource, National Grid and Unitil are preparing for the cuts. They have been monitoring the forecast and the storm and have equipment ready to deploy in case of interruptions.

Some crews are already stationed in central and western Massachusetts.

Residents are also urged to be prepared to lose energy and have ready lanterns, charged phones and a reserve of bottled water.

If you have to be outside, consider downed power lines.

