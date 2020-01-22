Committees The London free press

Remembrance Day parade participants begin their route outside the Delta Armories hotel – once the London Armories – before marking their way to the cenotaph in Victoria Park on Monday, November 11. (DALE CARRUTHERS, The London Free Press)

Commission recommends limiting parades in the run-up to Memorial Day

In an attempt to put an end to the fear caused by a Santa Claus Parade in early November, city politicians in the community and protective services committee of the municipality advised holding license licenses in London every year from November 1 to 11 to hold the to respect events on the Memorial Day.

The motion brought by Coun. Shawn Lewis, is an attempt to avoid parade planning, some of which have said that the recognition of Canadian veterans was overshadowed on and around November 11. That has been a problem in recent years, although organizers are committed in 2019 to hold the parade after Remembrance Day in the coming years. If the policy is approved by the council, only activities related to honoring veterans would be approved for a parade permit from November 1 to 11.

“I think it is important that we not only rely on goodwill, but include a respectful break in our policies in other celebrations during the Memorial Week,” Lewis said in a letter to the committee he chairs.

He noted that early November is also a crucial time for the poppy campaign of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Coun. Michael van Holst, who posted the motion, described it as a “simple solution” that could be implemented without unintended consequences.

“(It is) surprising that someone has never thought of it before.”

Plan to ask the province to relax health care cuts approved by him

City politicians have approved a citizen-led motion to ask the provincial government to slow down its cost-saving role, at least when it comes to health care dollars. City manager Martin Hayward advised the committee in one of its last meetings before his retirement to commit himself to working with the province instead.

“The best and most successful approach we’ve had in the past is actually working with the level of government,” he said.

“They also don’t want things to fail, but they also have books to keep in balance. To go after them with a resolution… It doesn’t always work.”

The community and the protective services nevertheless continued with a recommendation – with a tight 3-2 vote – to ask the provincial government of Doug Ford “to stop mergers or cuts in funding” in London health care, especially in the long-term care.

Aldermen Steve Hillier, Shawn Lewis and Mo Salih supported the motion. Phil Squire and Michael van Holst voted against.

Move to rename Kilally fields Northridge fields get approval

A new park and outdoor sports park in North London may be given a new name. Previously called Kilally Fields, plans for city space at 1400 Adelaide St. N. – close to Fanshawe Park Road – can soon be renamed to Northridge Fields. That suggestion came from the public after the town hall went looking for options. The park, which will include two baseball diamonds, a field house, a playground and even a cricket field, is located west of the Northridge district of London.

The name will go to the council for final approval next week.