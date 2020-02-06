Committees of the State House postpone major decisions on the deadline day

A wave of renewal orders adopted this week cuts into the intended impact of a rule reform adopted in early 2017 designed to improve the flow of bills prior to the busy series of formal sessions in election years. On one major topic after the other, House and Senate lawmakers have agreed this week that instead of taking a decision prior to the biennial bill reporting deadline on Wednesday, they will give themselves more time to pay bills revised by folding them into orders with new deadlines in March, April, May and even June. Legislation on some of the most talked-about topics on Beacon Hill, from abortion to drug use to immigration enforcement, largely received renewal orders by Wednesday’s deadline instead of recommendations that those bills should or should not advance. A notable exception was in the Transport Committee, where a long-term infrastructure loan of $ 18 billion (H 4002) and an invoice to make driving licenses available to immigra without paper nts (S 2061) were favorably reported before the deadline. With less than six months before the formal sessions that remain this year, extensions narrow the bill supporters window to try to send their proposals through the Beacon Hill legislative maze, which is still a number of traps where bills can slide off the public agenda. A rule change agreed by the House and the Senate in 2017 passed the biennial deadline for reporting bills for mixed commissions from mid-March to early February. The change was pushed by the Senate, where lawmakers complained that too many important bills were held too long by House-controlled committees. The Judicial Committee heard hours of testimony in June about a bill, referred to as the ROE Act (H 3320 / S 1209), which would remove the parental consent requirements for teenagers to seek abortions and in some cases allow abortions after 24 weeks to protect the health of the patient. May 12 to decide the fate of an issue that drew massive crowds of both supporters and opponents to testify at the summer hearing. Both chairmen of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery personally support legislation that would test sites for drug use under medical supervision, but they were not ready to gauge members about the controversial idea – that has drawn federal enforcement threats from the US lawyer Andrew Lelling – and he extended the deadline to 15 April. The Senate agreed to postpone the deadline to June 5 on accounts favored by low-income workers who say they are too often victims of “wage theft” by their employers. That is a bill that the Senate has preferred in recent sessions, but that has accumulated in Parliament over the years. Legislation that restricts the involvement of local law enforcement officers in federal immigration enforcement has also set a new deadline – May 1 – in the context of an extension of the public security commission that also applies to legislative proposals relating to the prevention of violence on the workplace in health care institutions and providing protection for prisoners in separate detention. Eva Millona, ​​executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said the big turnout at a hearing in January for immigration enforcement. bill, known as safe communities, gives high expectations that the legislation will pass this session, but similarly large crowds in previous sessions have not translated into success. Other expansions include legislation that reformed the financing of public higher education, which was pushed until March 20; allowing potential voters to register and cast votes in one trip to the polls, which has a new deadline of April 30; and proposals to revitalize local rental control options, which will remain in the committee until March 31. The House has accepted almost two dozen renewal assignments in recent days, while the Senate has accepted about half a dozen. Others are filed with clerks and remain pending. For invoice supporters, extensions are preferable to negative recommendations from committees or votes to dump bills into dead-end study assignments. Scores of bills were included by commissions in study assignments on Wednesday that usually mark the end of the legislative path for the session, including some that had been submitted and defended by Gov. Charlie Baker. The Judicial Committee ordered further investigation into Baker’s bill for repeated child rapists (S 2227) and into sharing sexually explicit images (H 76) and the training committee imposed a study assignment for a Baker bill (H 3632) with which school districts can create new zones to encourage innovation or tackle underperformance by struggling with schools. Chris Lisinski, Katie Lannan, Chris Van Buskirk and Matt Murphy contributed to this report.

