Commercial airlines divert flights between tensions between the US and Iran. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

At least 500 commercial flights travel daily through Iranian and Iraqi airspace, Martin said.

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after taking off from the capital of Iran on Wednesday, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members, just hours after Iran’s ballistic missile attack, but Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical problem was the 3 1 / 2 year old Boeing 737 had brought down -800 aircraft. Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later withdrew and refused to offer a cause while the investigation was ongoing.

Yet at least two Kazakh airlines – Air Astana and SCAT – were considering their flights over Iran to plan or cancel after the crash, killing all 176 passengers.

Poland’s national airline, PLL LOT, said on Saturday that it changed its route to bypass Iran’s airspace.

A series of other European airlines followed on Wednesday, and the restrictions were expected to “further suppress” air travel between Iran and Western Europe, which saw strong growth following Iran’s nuclear deal but a sharp dip when President Donald Trump left the US the US withdrew the agreement and re-imposed sanctions, according to the Sydney-based Center for Aviation consulting firm.

Air France and the Dutch airline KLM both said on Wednesday that they had suspended all flights for Iranian and Iraqi airspace indefinitely.

The German airline Lufthansa and two of its subsidiaries have also canceled flights to Iraq.

The Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia has made an official recommendation for all Russian airlines to prevent them from flying over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman “due to the existing risks to the safety of international civilian flights.”

Russia’s largest private airline, S7, said it would divert its twice-weekly flight from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to Dubai.

Airlines from Asia and the Pacific, which operate many of the world’s long-haul flights, are also expected to be hit hard by the ad hoc no-fly zone above Iran, Martin said.

The Australian airline Qantas said it changed its route to London, Perth, Australia to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice. The longer route meant that Qantas would have to carry fewer passengers and more fuel to stay in the air for another 40 to 50 minutes.

Malaysia Airlines said that “due to recent events” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines also said its flights to Europe would be diverted to avoid Iran.

Taiwanese airlines China Airlines and EVA Airways have diverted their flights to Europe on Wednesday to bypass Iraqi and Iranian airspace. They said that future route decisions would depend on regional developments.

The Indian Directorate General for Civil Aviation advised Indian commercial airlines to avoid the airspace of the Iranian, Iraqi and Persian Gulf.

“In view of the tensions in Iranian airspace, a decision has been made to temporarily relocate Air India and Air India Express flights over Iran,” said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

Travel times will increase by 40 minutes for flights in the region, the airline said.

Buta Airways, a cheap Azerbaijani airline, said on Wednesday that it was not going to suspend or divert daily flights between Baku, the country’s capital, and Tehran.

In North America, Air Canada has diverted its flight from Toronto to Dubai via Egypt and Saudi Arabia to avoid traveling across Iraq.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it prohibited US pilots and airlines from flying into areas of the Iraqi, Iranian and some airspace in the Persian Gulf. The agency warned of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civil aircraft in the midst of increased tensions between the US and Iran.

Such restrictions are often precautionary measures by nature to prevent civil aircraft from being confused for those involved in an armed conflict. The FAA said the restrictions were issued because of “increased military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which pose an unintended risk to US civil aviation operations.”

In the Middle East, flydubai, a budget airline from the United Arab Emirates, said it had canceled a scheduled flight Wednesday from Dubai to Baghdad, but continued flights to Basra and Najaf. Etihad Airways, the second largest airline in the UAE, continued to fly according to a fixed schedule.

Emirates flights between Dubai and Baghdad have been canceled. “The safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our first priority and will not be compromised,” Emirates said in a statement.

Qatar Airways said its flights to Iraq were functioning normally. “The safety of our passengers and employees is of the utmost importance and we continue to monitor developments in Iraq,” the airline said in a statement.

A handful of shipowners limit activities in the Persian Gulf by restricting travel or working only during the day, said Richard Matthews, head of research at Gibson Shipbrokers. The handful of companies represent a small fraction of the 339 shipowners who have loaded their business paths in the Persian Gulf, he said.

“People are clearly a bit more careful, but nobody is panicking,” Matthews said on Wednesday. “It is very much a daily evaluation.”

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow; Angela Charlton in Paris; Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland; Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia; Cathy Bussewitz in New York; Frank Jordans in Berlin and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

Emily Schmall, The Associated Press