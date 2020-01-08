Commercial airlines are diverting their flights under the tensions between the United States and Iran

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

By EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) – Commercial airlines diverted flights through the Middle East on Wednesday to prevent potential threats from escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The flight restrictions reflected fears that the conflict between long-term opponents could worsen after Iranian ballistic missile attacks on two Iraqi bases where US troops are stationed. These strikes were in retaliation for the United States’ murder of Iranian revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack near Baghdad last week.

Article below …

Polish national airline PLL LOT announced on Saturday – ahead of the Iranian retaliation – that it was changing its routes to bypass Iranian airspace.

Air France from Paris and the Dutch airline KLM announced on Wednesday that they had suspended all flights over Iranian and Iraqi airspace indefinitely.

Australian airline Qantas said it is changing its route from London to Perth, Australia, to avoid Iran and Iraqi airspace until further notice. The longer distance meant that Qantas had to carry fewer passengers and more fuel to stay in the air for another 40 to 50 minutes.

Malaysia Airlines said that “due to recent events” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines also said that its flights to Europe would be diverted to avoid Iran.

The U.S. Aviation Administration has announced that American pilots and airlines are excluded from flights to areas of Iraqi, Iranian and part of the Persian Gulf airspace. The agency warned of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” of civil aircraft given the growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Such restrictions are often of a precautionary nature to prevent civil aircraft from being confused with those involved in armed conflict. The FAA said the restrictions would be passed due to “increased military activity and growing political tensions in the Middle East, which pose an unintended risk to US civil aviation operations.”

Following the FAA, the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation advised Indian airlines to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

The German airline Lufthansa said it canceled its flight from Frankfurt to Tehran on Wednesday and another flight on Saturday in Erbil in view of the current situation. The Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines also discontinued the flight to Erbil.

Swiss International Air Lines, another Lufthansa subsidiary, said it had initially avoided Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

The Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia issued an official recommendation for all Russian airlines to avoid flying over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman “because the security of international civil flights is at risk”.

Russia’s largest private airline, S7, said it will divert its flight from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to Dubai twice a week.

Russian airline Ural Airlines was working on alternative routes for its flights to Bahrain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah to avoid overflowing in Iranian airspace, the airline’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

At least two Kazakh airlines – Air Astana and SCAT – were considering rerouting or canceling their flights over Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people.

The plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital when a fire hit one of its engines, said Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Road and Transport.

Air Astana, the country’s flagship, is currently holding a meeting to divert or ban flights, according to Kazakh officials. SCAT, one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, told the Russian news agency Interfax that flight rerouting is also being considered.

The United Arab Emirates-owned flydubai airline said it canceled a scheduled flight from Dubai to Baghdad on Wednesday, but continues to fly to Basra and Najaf.

Emirates flights between Dubai and Baghdad have been canceled.

“The safety of our passengers, crews and planes is our top priority and will not be compromised,” said Emirates in a statement.

However, Qatar Airways said the flights to Iraq were normal. “The safety of our passengers and employees is paramount, and we continue to monitor developments in Iraq closely,” the airline said in a statement.

And Buta Airways, a low-cost Azerbaijani airline, said on Wednesday that it was not planning to suspend or divert daily flights between Baku, the country’s capital, and Tehran.

Associate press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow; Angela Charlton in Paris; Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland; Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia; Frank Jordans from Berlin and Eileen Ng from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.