Comment of the day: auction action edition

Image: Barrett-Jackson Comment of the day Your good comments.

Car fashions come and go, and we like to think that we have our finger on the button here at Jalopnik House. But sometimes these trends simply come out of nowhere, which is why we were so surprised to see this Nissan Versa for sale in Yenko. Of course, now that we've heard it, we know how widespread this type of modification will be over the next decade. It may well be the defining trend of the automobile of the 2020s.

Yenko has always been great. I mean, it's even great to say it out loud. Try it. "Yenk-Oh" Yes, that's great. The homonymous dealer responsible for the creation of the famous Yenko Chevrolets of the sixties and seventies closed its doors in 1982, but this new line of Yenko Nissans will surely be the talk of the collector's scene. JBodyBuilder has consulted his magic ball 8, and has spoken.

The boomers will buy anything that reminds them of their past youth, obviously. Thanks for the laugh, JBodyBuilder. Today you have won the coveted victory of Holiday Break COTD. You have the title for the next 72 hours, friend. Enjoy it.

