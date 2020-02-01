Commander of US troops in the Pacific travels to China for Corona virus outbreak

Editor’s Note: This Richard Sisk article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The U.S. military commander in the Pacific banned all soldiers and civilians under his authority from entering China and officials who are now in China are ordered to leave immediately, officials said late Friday.

According to a corona virus directive previously issued by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the US command for the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement by Marine “restricts all Department of Defense trips to the People’s Republic of China (PRC)” Maj. Cassandra Gesecki, deputy head of media work at INDOPACOM.

In addition, all DoD employees in China who are “temporarily on duty and on vacation are instructed to leave mainland China immediately,” said Gesecki.

The travel restrictions are specific to China and apply to all U.S. military, civilians, and DoD contractors in INDOPACOM, Gesecki said. There are no travel restrictions for other areas in the area of ​​application of the command.

Esper’s previous policy was consistent with the U.S. Department of State’s travel warnings regarding China and the Centers of Disease Control guidelines, and advised troops to avoid contact with suspected viruses stay to recognize symptoms of the disease.

Other combatant commands are also expected to provide instructions for responding to the coronavirus that are specific to their areas of use.

On Friday afternoon, the Trump administration in the United States declared a health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

At a press conference in the White House, Alex Azar, the Minister of Health and Social Care, said that President Donald Trump had taken the measure “to minimize the risk of novel coronavirus in the United States,” with at least seven confirmed cases of pneumonia- Similar corona viruses have been reported.

The risk of getting infected with coronavirus in the United States is low, Azar said. “However, we are working to keep the risk low.”

Under the health emergency, which comes into force on Sunday at 5 p.m. Azar said all US citizens who were in China’s central Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, were quarantined for 14 days after they returned to the United States.

Other federal officials at the White House press conference said that about 200 U.S. citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan City, Hubei province and taken to the March March Air Reserve base in Southern California on Wednesday were quarantined there for 14 days the virus.

“Foreign nationals who are not immediate family members of US citizens and permanent residents who have traveled to China in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter the US,” Azar said, while the emergency is ongoing.

As of Sunday, all flights from China to the United States are said to be restricted to seven airports.

Ken Cuccinelli, deputy secretary for homeland security and member of the White House Task Force for Coronavirus, said the airports included San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and John F. International Airport Kennedy in New York, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and O’Hare in Chicago.

– Richard Sisk can be reached at [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles: