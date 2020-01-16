Comfortable in black, Curling Canada wins prize money at major events paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

She will not comment on extension negotiations. But she has enough confidence in the bottom line of Curling Canada to pump up prizes at the national men’s and women’s championships, the Canada Cup and the Continental Cup, by 43 percent to a total of just under $ 1.1 million.

“The organization has done considerably better financially in recent years,” Henderson told The Canadian Press. “What we were able to do is sit down as a team and give priority to investments.

“We are in the non-profit sector, which does not mean that we are not making a profit, but we have to invest it in the sport again.”

Next month’s Scotties Hearts Tournament in Moose Jaw, Sask., Will be the first to offer the same prize money as Tim Hortons Brier for the men, worth $ 300,000 per tournament.

The 2020 Home Hardware Canada Cup of Curling rises from $ 140,000 to $ 265,000.

The OK Tire and BKT Tires Continental Cup of Curling that Sunday in London, Ont., And was won by Team Europe, will jump from $ 130,000 to $ 202,500 for 2021.

“The bigger the root, the harder people work,” Henderson said. “I think it improves the product. When there’s a lot at stake, it’s just a little bit more exciting. “

Prize money is the buzz in Curling Canada’s recent announcement of a $ 3.5 million investment in high-performance because the money from the Women’s Tournament of Hearts lagged behind the men for so long.

“When I first arrived in Curling Canada, one of the first things I said was,” I want to equalize the payout between men and women, “Henderson said.” There is always that argument that “well, the Scotties aren’t as big as the Brier “, right? I said, “Then let’s invest in the Scotties to make it as big as the Brier.”

“It’s not quite at the gate there, but in terms of the audience and prestige and it’s value for sponsors, it comes very much. As a woman who has worked in sports for a number of years, it felt emotional as a very good statement to make, but as an entrepreneur it actually felt like a better statement to say: “I have improved the business proposition of both things.”

According to Curling Canada’s 2019 annual report, the organization’s year-end surpluses increased between 2017 and 2019 by nearly $ 2 million from $ 4.89 million to $ 6.84 million.

“I say it without respect for the people who came to see me because the organization was healthy,” Henderson said. “When I arrived, we made a number of fundamental business changes.

“We looked at a price-up, spending strategy. You make the investment to improve the product, right? Then people appreciate it more and are willing to pay a little more for it. They are more entertained, they have a better time.

“We have been able to invest a lot in our financial resilience, our reserve. We have somewhat diversified our income. Some incremental money comes in that we may not have had before.

“We have concluded some license agreements and some merchandise deals. All of these things are so fast that you just get a healthier result.”

The champions season events – Brier, Hearts, Continental Cup, Canada Cup, Canadian Juniors and World Championship – produce about three-quarters of Curling Canada’s annual income.

Investing in their prestige, not only for fans, but also for the participants who participated in it, was important for Henderson.

“We need to make sure that when the athletes arrive, they not only water and feed, they have a quiet place to sleep, a gym to train in, and they have a place for a team meeting,” she explained. . “We try to create an atmosphere that achieves the best possible performance for the athletes.

“Nobody is picked up in limousines. We are not the NHL or the NFL, but they are all well cared for. “

The organization’s mandate is also to attract and retain curlers, to help curling clubs and to develop the next generation of Team Canada.

“We are not the NHL. We are more like Hockey Canada,” Henderson explained. and stay with us longer, which keeps clubs healthy.

“We must constantly weigh up what we do with how we share the loot of what we do.”

ICE PIECES

A few loyal Tournament of Hearts are returning to next month’s Canadian women’s curling championship in Moose Jaw.

Kerry Galusha will skip Northwest Territories a 17th time, while Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt will make her 11th gig on skip.

Galusha defeated Sarah Stroeder 9-3 in Hay River and Birt defeated Veronica Smith 8-1 in Montague on Sunday.

They join title defender Chelsea Carey from Calgary and Lori Eddy’s foursome from Nunavut between the early entries in the 16-team field from 14-23 February at Mosaic Place.

Erica Curtis defeated Mackenzie Mitchell 8-2 in Tuesday’s final in St. John’s to earn the right to represent Newfoundland and Labrador next month.

The playdowns of all provincial women will be completed no later than 2 February.

It will then be clear which teams will meet in the wildcard game of February 14 to gain access to the Hearts field.

The two best ladies teams in the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) who have not won their province or territory will eliminate it in an elimination game on the eve of the main table.

Tracy Fleury from Sudbury, Ont., Who took second place in the hearts in 2018, is currently number 1 with more than 100 points at number 2 Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg.

But a little less than 12 points separates Einarson, who last year saw the wildcard game in Sydney, N.S. lost to Casey Scheidegger, to colleague Manitoban Jennifer Jones at number 3.

____

Fort McMurray, Alta., Will organize the national curling championship for men and women before 2021, Curling Canada reported Tuesday.

The organization renews the junior program and starts with juniors later in the curling season from next year.

The winners of the 2020 championships starting Saturday in Langley, B.C., will represent Canada in the world juniors in February in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

The junior champions of Canada in 2021 will be crowned on 15-23 March and will therefore not play in the Junior World Championship until 2022.

____

A curling column is published weekly in the Rings.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

Follow @ DLSpencer10 on Twitter.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press