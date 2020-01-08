Loading...

The Belleville senators will receive a regular diet from their division rivals, the Utica Comets (Vancouver Canucks), they play four times in January and started a 3-2 loss at CAA Arena on Wednesday evening.

The B-Sens jumped to a two-goal lead, but the experienced comets pushed back with a strong third period and led the way to beat Belleville for the second time this season.

Josh Norris and Alex Formenton scored for the senators while Joey Daccord stopped 23 of 27 shots he encountered.

Nikolay Goldobin had a few goals for Utica, with Justin Bailey scoring the game winner and Zane McIntyre making 25 saves.

Belleville would open the score at their second power play of the game at 11:55 AM.

The B-Sens defeated the Utica defense with a solid 1:30 in-zone possession and Erik Brannstrom, Logan Brown and Norris combined for a one-timer to take the 1-0.

The goal is Norris ’20th of the season and puts it ahead of the American Hockey League’s rookie score game.

That was the only score in the period.

Belleville’s power play struck again at 11:07 seconds after Norris took another shot and shattered his stick, with Formenton directing him past McIntyre.

Brown earned his second assist of the game during the game, with Norris getting the other helper.

Utica managed to come in one before the end of the period and scored on a two-on-one at 14:48.

Brogan Rafferty fed Bailey, who defeated Daccord with a wrist shot, just inside the post, on the glove side to narrow the lead to 2-1 after two.

The comets would tie the game in their own power play at 8:21 of the third when Goldobins shot from the far circle deflected from Norris’ stick and passed Daccord.

Goldobin’s second goal of the game came 2:00 later after some ruthless Utica pressure in the end of Belleville.

The Utica forecheckers forced a turnover and a quick feed from the distant boards of Rafferty found Goldobin to be in the guess and he broke it up on Daccord.

Belleville could not recover from that blow and registered only five shots in the period.

Head Coach Troy Mann says it was disappointing to miss the two points against a division opponent.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy1_Jan8.mp3

The senators are now going on an eight-game road trip with stops in Rochester, Utica, Winnipeg, Rockford, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee, before returning home on January 25 to brave the comets.

All games can be heard on 800 AM CJBQ for Eastern Overhead Doors and Deerhaven Farm and Garden.

Mann says his team will not change what it is doing despite 16 games away from home and the season will continue to split into three-game segments and try to win two-of-three.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy2_Jan8.mp3

You can click here to view Wednesday night’s box score and view highlights from the game below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTTmtYbXLxU (/ embed)

.