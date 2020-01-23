Jimmy and Leslie have a strong opinion about Below Deck. Photo credit: NBC / Andrew Lipovsk

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Under Deck Superfan, Leslie Jones debated with Jimmy Fallon about the drama between Ashton Pienaar and Rhylee Gerber.

The comedian visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk to the presenter about her Netflix stand-up special time machine.

However, the conversation got a bit out of hand when Jimmy Below Deck spoke. Everyone who follows Leslie on Twitter knows that she is a big fan of the Bravo show and is continually sharing her opinion.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Season 7 of Below Deck was full of drama, especially when it comes to bad, drunk behavior by the crew. Most notable is Ashton’s treatment of Rhylee and the use of the other types of Valor to ally with her.

Leslie is the entire Rhylee team and even called Ashton for his disgusting behavior.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhMbghrOegM (/ embed)

Jimmy asked why the comedian was a Rhylee fan and joked about the Bravo show.

“It is obvious that they are going to ignite this poor girl with gas,” said Leslie, before acknowledging that Rhylee had an attitude.

Leslie went on to explain the negative, hostile mood that Ashton, Tanner Sterback, Brian de Saint Pern, and Kevin Dobson have against Rhylee.

Everyone has a break. Leslie even said that like Rhylee, she would approach the “Boys Club” every week.

At this point it is no longer entertainment. I was dealing with bullying and that … I, um, I can’t do it anymore. It’s like I’m back in school, damn it. @belowdeckbravo @kate_chastain @captain_lee_rosbach #BelowDeckThailand pic.twitter.com/NzIGpBZOEF

– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 21, 2020

The interaction is funny, especially when Jimmy calls Rhylee because he doesn’t work. Leslie didn’t have it and decided to explain the situation to the host.

“Let me explain something to you. Ashton is completely inappropriate. He’s not a good boss, ”said Leslie.

When Jimmy tried to defend the boatswain, Leslie replied by calling Ashton a “misogynistic cookie”. She was so excited to be talking about below deck.

One day, Leslie even dared Ashton or Tanner to try talking to her at the Emmy Awards.

Jimmy & @lesdoggg put their @BravoTV #BelowDeck knowledge to the test in the One Second Quiz! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/LWNyFW51fM

– Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 23, 2020

The hilarious duo went to a game in which the Bravo Reality TV show was involved. They tested their knowledge in the “One Second Quiz”. Jimmy and Leslie were shown a one-second clip. Then they had to guess what was going on in the show.

Leslie Jones is a die-hard Below Deck fan who has a strong opinion of certain people on the show. Not even Jimmy Fallon can persuade her to like Ashton Pienaar or hate Rhylee Gerber. It is definitely a must.

Mondays at 9 / 8c are broadcast on Bravo below deck.