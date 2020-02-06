Comedian Demetri Martin plans Laramie stop

By Trevor T. Trujillo on February 6, 2020

(Courtesy Demetri Martin, Facebook)

Comedian Demetri Martin visits the campus of the University of Wyoming in Laramie as part of his Wandering Mind Tour.

Martin is a stand-up comedian, artist, writer and director. He started doing stand-up comedy in New York City, where he worked as a staff writer for Late Night with Conan O’Brien and eventually became a regular performer in The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

People may know Martin as the creator and star of Comedy Central’s important things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times bestsellers.

His latest book, If It’s Not Funny It’s Art, contains a collection of his original drawings.

Martin has released three stand-up comedy albums and four-hour stand-up comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.

The event is scheduled for Monday March 9; The doors will open at 7 p.m., Martin will start at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $ 5 for UW students, $ 8 for UW staff and faculty and $ 10 for community members.

YOUR students have priority access during the week of 3 February with tickets available at the Union Info Desk. Prime seating tickets in the first two rows are available for $ 20.

The general public can buy tickets online and at the Buchanan Box Office from 10 February at 10 a.m.

UW’s 7220 Entertainment large-scale events committee organizes this event.

