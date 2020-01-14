Comedian Dave Chappelle approved Andrew Yang’s candidacy for president on Tuesday, announcing that he will present two shows in support of the former technical director.

“I’m Yang Gang!” Said the award-winning comedian at the Emmy and Grammy Awards, according to a campaign press release.

The two shows will take place on January 29 and 30 in South Carolina, the first southern state to hold a presidential primary.

“Thank you [Dave Chappelle] and welcome to #yanggang,” the candidate tweeted in response to the news. “You are the best. Let’s do this for our children.”

Chappelle’s approval follows a crowd of stellar support for the Yang campaign. Specifically, musician and actor Donald Glover – otherwise known as Childish Gambino – hosted a pop-up store for the Yang campaign in Los Angeles last month.

The store sold exclusive Yang products designed by the Glover team, including $ 1,000 sweatshirts signed by Yang and Glover – the amount of universal basic income offered by Yang, dubbed the “freedom dividend” . Glover then joined the campaign as a creative consultant.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, said he supported Yang in August of last year. The contestant himself tweeted that Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Weezer Rivers Cuomo member and actors Nicolas Cage and Noah Centineo all donated for his 2020 run.

“More and more people are joining #YangGang all the time,” he wrote at the time.

