Comeback bustles late, penguins lose to Tampa Bay 4-2

The comeback of the third period of Pittsburgh Penguins got a little fuel with a five-in-three, but could not achieve the tying goal. The sun-drenched Penguins were not that competitive against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which is the only team in the NHL that has more wins (20) than the Penguins (19) since December 4. The comeback was buzzing and Tampa Bay defeated the Penguins 4-2 at Amelia Arena on Thursday night.

Halfway through the first period, Tampa Bay increased their speed as they ran into the Penguins zone through the fourth line of the Penguins. Tampa Bay defender Mikhail Sergachev’s (8) shot from the point deflected from Penguins grinder Sam Lafferty. It may also have deviated from another Penguins defender in front and the bouncing puck who changed direction at least once by Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray.

A few minutes later, the Penguins rush became greedy, and instead of a Penguins scoring opportunity, the puck ended up in the Penguins net. Tampa Bay quickly switched to Penguins sales just within the offensive zone and Steve Stamkos (25) finished the two-on-one with Brayden Point over a vast Murray.

The first period was questionable for one reason. The period contained more faceoffs (35) than in any other period in the NHL this season.

It also became difficult at the end of the first period after Sidney Crosby was checked without penalty and the teams had a few discussions about the Tampa Bay net.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tumbled for the first time in the Tampa Bay just before Evgeni Malkin’s knee, not his stick. Malkin (17) passed Patric Hornqvist’s floating pass past Tampa Bay goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay scored only 32 seconds later. The penguins were once again greedy when Dominik Simon squeezed towards the net, despite being the one responsible for covering a pinching defender. Tampa Bay went on with a three-on-one jailbreak and Anthony Cirelli (14) tore a pulse briefly past Murray.

Cirelli scored almost a few minutes later as he slid behind the defense of Pittsburgh Penguins and cut right through the front of the Penguins net, but Murray jumped forward to tripping Cirelli and stripping the puck. The Penguins killed the subsequent power game.

At the start of the third period, Patric Hornqvist and Erik Killorn were sent to the time-out to reflect on their bad behavior (roughening), the penguins dominating the four-to-four minutes. After a number of scoring opportunities, Penguins defender John Marino got his feet off the Tampa Bay net. Marino (5) covered the shot over Vasilevski’s shoulder.

Marino was hit late in the third period by a deflected shot. The game immediately pulled a whistle when the deflected blow hit Marino on the side of the head.

Murray was very good at just the second time he made consecutive starts since November 17-19. He stopped 25 of 28 shots. Vasilevskiy was also good when he disapproved 29 of 31 shots of Penguins.

Penguins’ powerplay was 0-for-5 and 0-for-11 in the last two games.

Reigning Heart trophy winner Nikita Kucherov (25) scored the empty netter.