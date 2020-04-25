Come for on-demand drawing classes, stay tuned for live action control

Work (out) From Home is a weekly column where we review smart fitness machines and coronavirus prevention prevention apps. Thanks to technology, there are still plenty of ways to exercise when your gym is closed.

The NordicTrack RW900 Rower is a powerful machine that offers thousands of challenging workouts. But its best feature is the live fight controls that will help keep you off the cliff during exercise.

I’ve been in the game for over six weeks now. At this point, I cycled, practiced yoga, punched a heavy bag, attempted several boards, and opened a kettlebell until my arms felt like jello.

This week, I tried a form of exercise that I always avoid at the gym for no particular reason: rowing. And I did that specifically with NordicTrack’s RW900 rowing machine.

At $ 1,700, this is probably not the kind of exercise device you want to throw away while in quarantine. But, if you have some money to spare, this rowing machine is one of your best home exercise options.

With the built-in touchscreen display on the NordicTrack RW900, you’ll have access to thousands of on-demand studio classes from iFit with options that suit all types of fitness levels. It also keeps track of your metrics in real-time. The iFit subscription is free for one year, but after that you will have to pay a monthly fee of $ 14.99 to access the content.

Sure, there is nothing revolutionary about the concept, especially in comparison to other smart connected machines such as Peloton or Echelon. But there is one major difference that changes the overall experience: live control.

Instead of manually increasing the resistance yourself, the rowing machine does this for you automatically throughout the class. And this is truly a game changer when you work from home and no one will hold you responsible for pushing yourself.

This is a great option if you are looking for something that will give you a full workout that will not allow you to feel comfortable over time.

A space saver, sort of

Ang The NordicTrack RW900 is a fine machine. And, given the high price tag, it feels very long and high end. While this is not something I tend to keep in the middle of my living room, it is certainly a nice addition to a home gym.

It’s soft AND quiet.

Usually, you will have the option to pay an additional fee to have an expert come together and bring the worker together for you. But because of the Covid-19, NordicTrack does not currently offer in-house meetings. So you need to save yourself. (My review unit, however, was fully assembled.)

If you decide to order one of these while in the quarantine, you may want to recruit a family member or roommate to help you include it as the pieces are a bit heavy.

The rower is made up of a steel seat, ergonomic molded seats, adjustable pivoting pedals, foot straps, a row bar, and front-mounted wheels to move it around.

At the front of the machine is a flywheel that improves inertia, allowing for smoother strokes and keeping it extremely quiet. It also comes in 26 different levels of resistance that can be adjusted automatically by displaying or manually using the resistance handle.

Attached to the machine is a 22-inch HD display that is both resolvable and responsive. Its adjustable neck makes it convenient for all different heights and even floor exercises (which I’ll get to later).

The rower is seven feet long, though you have to make room for it. While it is only a foot wide, you also want to make sure you have a space near an exercise mat if you plan to take classes that do not require rowing.

But it folds in a very compact form so you can easily store it whenever you want. I will admit that this is not the easiest thing to collapse and then come back … at least, not at first.

Okay, I wish it were easy to fold.

Essentially, you have to use the frame and the rail handles to fold it in half and secure it with a folding clamp. But it takes a lot of force because the frame is not all that light. (And, as I mentioned in previous reviews, I have no arms.)

So I had to ask my sister and dad to help me. And … it’s a great son-bonding experience to watch them argue how to break it down.

No matter how you do it, having the option to pack it and place it in the corner of your room or in a storage closet when not in use is always nice.

The iFit app

As classes go, the RW900 works in conjunction with the iFit app – a streaming service that offers both exercise content and technology to automatically adjust your machine.

When you buy the rower, you get one free iFit member. But after that, you’ll spend $ 14.99 per month for an individual plan or $ 39.99 for a family plan, the latter allowing you to add up to four profiles.

The app offers thousands of challenging and fun workouts.

With membership, you will have access to over 1,600 classes – set either in-studio or outdoors – based on a variety of preferences such as intensity level, class duration, and mentor.

Since the app is also available on both iOS and Android, you can use it when you’re at the gym (when you have something back). Obviously it doesn’t automatically adjust the machine resistance you have, but at least you have an instructor to guide you through the workouts.

Never mind, just row

While using the RW900 for the last week, I chose to start with the starter series because I wanted to get my shape right.

In terms of rowing, I have to learn to “catch, drive, and recover.” If you have no idea what that means, I also recommend starting the series. Otherwise, you will begin to feel so much pain in parts of your body that you should not. Trust me.

When you start a class, the right side of your display allows you to switch between the leaderboard (where you compete against others taking the class in real-time) and the current level of resistance of rower.

You can choose from a ton of classes taken in-studio.

Meanwhile at the top of the display, you pay attention to metrics such as average watts, split time, distance, caloric burns, and strokes per minute (SPM). You will also see a summary of all of these numbers once the exercise is over.

To keep you on track, educators will ask you to focus on your strokes every minute so you know exactly how hard you must work.

No need to worry about adjusting your resistance while rueing also gives you the ability to focus on your form and strength only. At Peloton Bike, I often find myself obsessed with knob repair because I feel like resistance is too challenging or because I am losing strength until the end of the workout. But with the NordicTrack keeper, I forgot that there was even an option to change the resistance.

I mean, at first, there were times where I felt a bit high resistance and so I dropped it manually. But I began to feel guilty, so I increased that bad boy back to what was supposed to be. Over time, I began to feel myself getting a little stronger and some levels of resistance suddenly became easier to power through before.

Those who teach are extremely motivational.

While your fight is technically adjusted to “real-time” with the instructor, classes aren’t actually streamed live like Peloton’s. They were first recorded and then uploaded to the iFit app.

This is not a dealbreaker, but taking live classes on Peloton Bike, I would say there is a certain amount of energy missing here. This will help call live instructors to call participants home and wake you up.

Regardless, classes are still in place, educators are excited, and workouts are enough to get your heart rate up.

In a high-intensity interval (HIIT) exercise, alternated between drawing and floor exercise, the teacher was good at communicating in class through planks and squats . And it certainly helped to distract from the feeling that my body felt like it was on fire.

And while I love the format of classes in studios on any connected fitness machine, outdoor classes with rowing machines are weirdly expensive.

IFit filmed offshore classes in places such as Slovenia, Switzerland, England, Ireland, and more. The cool part is that exercise mimics the air and water conditions of the day and adjusts the resistance accordingly. That way, it will help you train for the outdoors in a way that is very realistic to what you have experienced in real life.

I prefer to take them really relaxing out of the movie.

I usually don’t go for the outdoors, good options (Peloton offers them, too) because I need a real person to keep pushing me through my workout. But with iFit, you’re out of the water with a teacher so you can get the best of both worlds.

Every now and then, the instructor reminds me to keep going and increase my SPM or comment no matter how good the weather is during the day as I continue my Avis trip to Portugal or Kafue River to Zambia.

I am not sure if this is the fact that I have been stuck in quarantine for almost two months now or that I have grown up spending the summers on the lake, but drawing “outside” was a very calming experience. even when the resistance is set to too high.

Another expensive machine that costs money

As I mentioned before, at $ 1,700, the NordicTrack RW900 is not cheap. And there’s also an iFit subscription fee that you’ll need to (eventually) pay on top of that. But if you don’t want to pay up front, you can also fund the starter within 12 or 36 months.

It may cost a lot on these tests, but the RW900 is cheaper than competitors like the Hydrow Rower or The Ergatta Rower, which cost $ 2,000 or more.

It’s expensive, but definitely worth it.

I can easily say that the RW900 is worth what you get at that price: a sleek and compact machine with a very nice big display that offers access to a variety of on-demand classes that combine the drawing on cross-training exercises.

And, with automatic resistance adjustments, it also feels like you have your own personal trainer standing right next to you, increasing the intensity for you to keep pushing you harder with each workout.

If you really don’t want to spend that much, you can always opt for NordicTrack’s $ 999 RW500, which has a smaller display but the same features as this one.

As for me, I’m going to continue my traveling journey around the world … to help me forget that I’m trapped in the suburbs.

