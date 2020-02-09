Comcast kept calling me. It was the start of a small nightmare

Totally better? Unfortunately not.

Comcast used to be a joke. One of those bitter jokes shared by strangers who sit around a bar and wonder why the world will never change for the better.

The customer service was known as the worst in America. Who could forget that Comcast is voted America’s worst company. Several times.

What’s more, who could forget the so-called Comcast customer retention specialist who simply wouldn’t let a customer leave. Ever.

However, this was a thing of the past. The last time I had a problem with my cable service, I received extremely useful texts from a clearly skilled engineer. Even if I was the last time I called Comcast to ask for my bill, it wasn’t that good.

Then came last Sunday. The TV in the kitchen would not show the game. The only thing that was shown was an urge to state my preferred language. If a TV does not show a game, my preferred language is usually coarse. This was not one of the options on the screen. However, my XFinity handset simply did not connect to the TV.

I tried every basic maneuver I knew. Yes, the batteries were fine. Yes, the connections all seemed to be there. Yes, I have disconnected everything and reconnected. I gave up.

On Monday I made a connection with Comcast via its website and quickly received a call. The customer service representative went through every maneuver he knew. He recorded all the information I could give. No, I did not know the model of the handset. It wasn’t written on it. Yes, it had a speech button. He asked me to press different keys on the handset together and hold the pose. He restarted the entire system. He tried for many minutes. He did his best. Still nothing.

He finally admitted that he had to send a technician. We have agreed on a suitable time. I thanked him for his trouble. Not bad, I thought. And I would only have to wait three days for an engineer. I could live in the kitchen without a cable for three days.

Then, Groundhog Day.

On Monday evening I started receiving calls from an unknown number. One went to voicemail. It was Comcast who urgently had to talk to me about my appointment. What would Comcast want? I had already received an SMS to confirm the appointment. And an email. I was completely happy.

The same number continued to call on Tuesday. I finally answered. I wish I hadn’t done it.

In the beginning it seemed that this customer service was trying to sell me something. Instead, she wanted me to describe the problem with my TV all over again. From the beginning.

“I explained this to your colleague yesterday,” I said.

She claimed she understood, but she still wanted me to tell her. She had absolutely no information about my problem. So I started explaining which cable box was defective.

“I understand,” she said. I feared not. I was afraid that she would let me undergo everything that I had experienced the day before. She claimed that she helped me with my problem. This was all to prevent the engineer from coming out. This was all, my inner voice screamed, trying to save a little money. After all, remote call centers are a lot cheaper.

Time and again I had to explain that the remote control did not connect to the TV. Time and time again she asked the same question because she clearly did not understand what I was saying. Time and again I told her that we were going through the same process that I had gone through the day before with her colleague.

Time and again she said she understood. Yet she really did not listen, but stopped to examine her script – I thought so.

“I understand,” she continued to claim. “Now I want you to tell me if the volume button is on top of your remote.”

I am generally quite polite. Really. More or less. Yet every expression of even mild annoyance was ignored.

“I experienced all this with your colleague yesterday. It didn’t work,” I moaned.

‘I understand. Now I want you to tell me which color is on your box. “

“Please, you don’t seem to understand it at all. I went through all this with your colleague yesterday.”

‘I understand. But I’m trying to help you. Can you please tell me what the model of your box is? “

This was not a robot. I’m sure it wasn’t. I heard the call center sounds in the background. However, this was actively aggravating.

I begged her to please stop, please stop and let the engineer come out to solve the problem. I explained that she couldn’t possibly see my TV, so it would be much easier for a person – a living, present, manageable human – to quickly see what the problem was.

“I understand, you can now move the arrows on your TV remote to select a language.”

I was confident that she would have been trained by the same people who trained the notorious customer retention specialist. The one who is definitely a DC lobbyist now.

I had tried to remain patient, but this entered an atmosphere of ridiculousness beyond the capabilities of my nervous system.

Finally – after almost 20 minutes of this – I explained (politely, just) that I was busy, was going to hang up and I was looking for the engineer who would come on Thursday morning to solve my problem.

“I understand, sir.” she said. “But before you do that …”

I hung up.

But then it got worse.

My appointment was on Thursday morning between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. I got up early.

At 7.16 am I received a text message from Xfinity. My technician was on the way. Just before 8 o’clock in the morning, another text that told me he had arrived and “will be with you soon.”

This was again sudden efficiency. I waited for the sound of the doorbell. Or just, maybe, a knock on the door. I was in the living room. My front door is made of glass. I can see when people come up the stairs.

A few minutes later a phone call came from a number I didn’t recognize. It went on to voicemail. The message: “The technician arrived at your home at 7.59 am for your scheduled appointment. The technician waited and we are sorry we missed you. If you still have problems, please call us at 1-800-Comcast. “

I still had problems indeed. I didn’t even drink coffee.

The technician never came to my door. He never waited. He never rang the bell. He never came anywhere near the stairs that led to the house. Maybe he went to the wrong house. Maybe he was never here. You would think, however, that a different text from Comcast might have been useful, perhaps by asking me to go outside if the technician were lost. But no.

I called 1-800-Comcast. “I understand,” said the newest customer service representative. “But didn’t you get a call from the technician?”

Well, there was one call that identified my iPhone as a spam risk. Nothing else. Can the service employee call the technician back? No, he couldn’t. Now I had to make an appointment for a technician. Or not. No, there were no more appointments that day.

If this is customer service, I am a pregnant aardvark.

“I understand,” customer service said again.

I understand that Comcast is raising its prices again.