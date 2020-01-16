Comcast corrects allegations of lies, reimburses and clears debts

Enlarge / A Comcast service vehicle in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 2016.

Comcast has agreed to provide refunds to 15,600 customers and to cancel the debt of another 16,000 people to clarify the allegations the cable company made to customers to hide actual service costs. Comcast has to pay $ 1.3 million in refunds.

The agreement announced yesterday with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resolved a state lawsuit against Comcast in December 2018.

“Together, the refunds and debt relief are worth millions of dollars,” said Ellison’s announcement. “The comparison also provides for Comcast to change its advertising practices to let its customers know the full amount they will be charged for the service.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit alleged that Comcast “charged more than promised to Minnesota consumers” than they promised for their cable services, including undisclosed “fees” the company used to increase its profit and that it did for services and equipment that customers had not requested. “The settlement said. Comcast” also promised [customer] prepaid gift cards as an incentive to enter into multi-year contracts and then failed to provide the cards, “Minnesota claimed.

Refunds to the 15,600 customers total $ 1.14 million. Comcast will also have to pay another $ 160,000 to the Attorney General, who may use part or all of this amount for additional refunds. That brings the total amount Comcast will pay to $ 1.3 million.

Comcast no longer has to pay for debt relief, but it benefits customers. The announcement was:

In addition to the refunds, Comcast will eliminate the debt of approximately 16,000 former customers that Comcast has charged an early termination fee for after downgrading or canceling their services while under contract. The credit bureaus are informed that the claim has been settled so that the creditworthiness of the customers is no longer impaired.

The approval decision was submitted to the Hennepin District Court. Minnesota alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Prevention Act and the State’s Fraudulent Commercial Practices Act, but Comcast did not admit any wrongdoing.

Who is eligible?

Approximately 8,400 customers are entitled to a refund of USD 80 each, according to the statement that they have not received Visa prepaid cards or other promised promotional items. Customers who suffered this issue between January 1, 2013 and July 1, 2017 are eligible for this refund.

Approximately 2,000 customers who have been billed for a modem, but have returned the modem within three months, will receive a refund “equal to all modem fees paid by these consumers before the modem was returned to Comcast,” said the comparison. This applies to customers between January 1, 2014 and July 1, 2017.

Another 5,200 customers who have been “involuntarily disconnected or have voluntarily downgraded their residential services and have subsequently paid Comcast an early termination fee” will receive $ 80 back. This applies to customers between June 1, 2015 and July 1, 2017.

“Part of the ability to afford your life means knowing the full cost of what you get, what you’ve been promised, not being overwhelmed for things you haven’t asked for, and not being unfairly charged to get rid of things you have I didn’t ask for it, but when people signed up for Comcast it happened to them, “said Ellison.

Comcast has already identified 16,000 customers who will receive debt relief, the comparison said. Comcast is committed to paying its debts within 30 days.

How to get refunds

Comcast has identified the 15,600 customers for whom refunds are due and is required to email or post application forms within 45 days. As soon as the customer receives the notification, he has 90 days to fill in and return the claim forms. After this 90-day period, Comcast has 60 days to issue the refunds.

If you are a Comcast customer in Minnesota and do not receive an application form, you may be able to get a refund by completing this form on the Attorney General’s website. This online application form allows refunds to a larger number of customers as it covers the period from December 21, 2012 to the present. Comcast Minnesota customers can fill out this form “if they have been charged for services and equipment that they have not requested, if they have been charged more for services than they agreed to pay, or if they have not promised promotional items have received.”

Headed by the current Federal Communications Commission, it has become easier for ISPs based in the United States to hide full service costs as the Commission has removed rules that require providers to be more transparent about hidden fees and the consequences of exceeding data limits ,