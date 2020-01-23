Comcast compensates for video losses with business, wireless and broadband

Comcast added 372,000 net customers in the fourth quarter as it continues to navigate the shifting cable bundle, meaning fewer video subscribers are compensated by broadband, business, and wireless additions.

The cable, technology, and media giant, which is expected to talk extensively about its Peacock streaming service, provided the company with 1.13 million net customer additions for 2019. IN that mix, Comcast lost 133,000 residential video customers in the fourth quarter, but added 424,000 broadband subscribers to.

In addition, Comcast said it added 261,000 wireless lines in the fourth quarter and now has more than 2 million wireless lines.

Turnover in the fourth quarter showed that Comcast’s fast internet services grew by 8.8% with wireless up 39.4% and business services by 8.8%.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts noted that the cable unit differentiates its broadband service with security and smart home services and xFi.

Overall, Comcast reported revenue of $ 28.4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 2% on a year ago, with earnings per share of 68 cents. The non-GAAP earnings were 79 cents per share. For the year, Comcast reported a net profit of $ 13.06 billion or $ 2.83 per share, with sales of $ 108.9 billion, an increase of 15.3%.

