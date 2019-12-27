Comanche takes Sydney 2019 to Hobart

Loading...

Around 6:50 a.m., anxiety developed as InfoTrack quickly made its way onto a sleeping Comanche just 3.6 nautical miles from the finish. But after 7 a.m., Comanche managed to hold on to a light breeze and go up the river, sending waves of relief across the winning crew when InfoTrack entered the Derwent.

At this point, only seven nautical miles were between the two boats.

InfoTrack will enter second place in Constitution Dock, Black Jack and Wild Oats XI fighting for third place five miles behind.

Friday morning, Wild Oats XI returned from 11th place and is looking to finish fourth in the race. Scallywag, who led most of Friday, will likely finish fifth.

The winds along the course were stronger than expected, better suited to the larger overall supermaxis InfoTrack and Comanche and disadvantaging Wild Oats XI, Scallywag and Black Jack. Each of the supermaxis, with the exception of Wild Oats XI, had a taste of first place at some point in this year's race.

Comanche missed the mark at the very start of the race the day after Christmas, falling behind as the other four supermaxis sprinted offshore. It was the fifth supermax to leave Sydney Heads, while InfoTrack led the pack.

Comanche, skippered by Samantha Grant and Jim Cooney, was defeated last year by Wild Oats XI in a biting finish.

The battle for wetsuits is still underway, with the French Daguet crew currently at the top as a Comanche sailing on the Derwent River.

The NSW Minerva boat became the fleet's third overnight retreat, reducing the number of yachts on the water to 154.