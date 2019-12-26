Comanche is recovering from a slow start to take the lead in Sydney at Hobart

Loading...

Four starting lines were needed to accommodate the huge fleet for the 75th year of racing. It is the largest estate since the 50th anniversary of 371.

Race organizer Commodore Paul Billingham was "relieved" not to see any boats damaged during the sprint out of port.

"So that nobody breaks, especially when the tide goes out … we were a little concerned that people might be knocked over in the fray, but all the lines were working very, very well," he said.

Billingham said all of the boats were outside the harbor within 35 minutes. The last to leave was Cailin Lomhara, the only American participant in the race.

"We are delighted. After all this planning and assigning boats to their particular lines, cleaning them was really, really good," he said. "I think the most amazing thing was, we saw these five Super Maxis having a tackling duel as if they were small competition boats of seven meters."

"It was just amazing how they threw them away. I've never seen this before, these five supermaxis literally sailing like trailers."

Just after 2:30 p.m., InfoTrack's navigator, Brad Kellett, reported that Comanche had "entered his" and "led and held" the peloton.

"I think Wild Oats and Black Jack have two different game plan ideas," he said. "We watch them go their own way and now just stick to our routine pace."

It was an uneventful departure from Sydney to Hobart as InfoTrack won the head race. Credit: James Brickwood

Kellett reported Thursday afternoon that the boats were reaching speeds of 20 knots and experiencing 25 knots of tailwind. As for Comanche stealing their lead, Kellett said it was a "well known fact" InfoTrack would not be able to compete at their level.

"It's always good to come out of the heads first and clean up," said Kellett. "We need to sail our boat at our best level and I hope it will be close enough."

"It's a fast race but it's still a fairly long race, so it's going to be interesting, it's anyone's race right now."

Before the cannon fired to launch the blue water classic, participants received a final briefing from the Meteorological Office, with forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse warning teams of the potential haze of smoke on Friday and Saturday.

"There are quite a few fires burning. There is a particularly large fire, south of Jervis Bay. So if you are on the ground, you can see and feel a haze of smoke. more likely to be thicker overnight and early morning in this region, "said Woodhouse.

Hollywood Boulevard and Faster Forward have already pulled out of the race, citing a broken rudder and steering problems, respectively.

