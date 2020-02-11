Column: Avalanche hockey at the Air Force Academy? No thank you

A general view during the first period of the Stadium Series hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field.

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sport

Coors Field in February. Sounds terrible right? The thought of no baseball, and probably cold as hell, it seems to have been a nightmare for most, but it was heaven for those hard hockey fans.

When the Colorado Avalanche organized its first offside ever in Coors Field on 27 February 2016, it was perfect weather to stand outside and watch a hockey game. With a high of 68 degrees that day, it only amounted to around 48 while the game was being played. The first of its kind in Denver, hockey fans were overjoyed to get a piece of the NHL’s Stadium Series with various teams playing outside.

The Avs game at Coors Field was a resounding success. Both the regular game against the Red Wings and the alumni game the night before were well attended and everyone who went claimed it was a great experience.

And then nothing.

It was to be expected that there would not be a game there every year. But when another year passed, there was still no announcement of a sequel to this hugely popular event. Had the notoriously stupid NHL forgot the Avs, Coors Field and outdoor games that would be played in the Mile High City?

Not exactly. After a four-year break, the Avs organize another offside, this time against the Los Angeles Kings on February 15. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that they decided to play it at the Air Force Academy football stadium. Bad news? Yes. I’m happy that the Avs still has an offside, I’m just not happy with the location.

First, Colorado Springs is far and coming, especially in adverse conditions, is an unholy nightmare. Do you like road construction? Because I-25 south of Colorado Springs has enough to offer you. If a moose blows on the road, it will drive back 25 miles. No matter if there is an accident, you will not even go there.

The Air Force Academy is wonderful, but if you’ve ever seen a football game there, it’s harder to get in and out than a trendy Denver restaurant that sells tacos for $ 8 per pop. I went to play Notre Dame – with the same number of people from Denver – and it took so long to get there, I peeed in different bottles and had enough time to dump them by the side of the road. But that is an other story.

And forget to try to leave. Trying to stop after that race was like wearing a blind fold and trying to get pushed through Coors Field Fourth of July on a unicycle. It is an absolute cluster party and is only getting worse because of the number of people expected for this event. When Air Force Colgate plays, I think it’s not so bad to get out of there, but go for a game of this size comfortably in your car, because you’re in it for a while.

Coors Field was the perfect place because it is centrally located and most Avs fans are scattered throughout the metro area. Having this in Colorado Springs, the NHL in its wisdom expects people to travel much further to get there. In cars. Where a game in Denver could use massive transit, the road to Colorado Springs will be nothing more than a parking lot with cars from all over the line. I’m sure there are many Avs fans in the Springs, but most of the people are from the north. In big numbers.

I’m sure they’re just trying to spread the wealth to where to play outside, but this will be a bad experience for anyone trying to get there. If they want diversity, they can play on Mile High one year and on Coors Field the next. Boulder was even mentioned as a destination and although that is not exactly a central location, it is still easier to reach than Colorado Springs.

As someone who really enjoyed the Coors Field Avs game, you can keep me from going to the AFA to see this game. And shockingly enough, it will be broadcast nationally on NBC, so I don’t have to suffer. Coors Field was a great time that I wish every fan of hockey can experience. It’s just a shame that the NHL cannot figure out what is best for its fans and has it in a place that doesn’t hurt in the ass.

My guess is that this will be a minor disaster and that the next offside, hopefully before we are all dead and buried, will be back in Denver where it belongs. If you go, have fun. But have enough gas in your car and enough bottles to pee. Point high.