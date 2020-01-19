Columbus Blue Jackets hot streak defies the numbers - Sport - The Columbus Dispatch

Statistically, that didn’t make much sense.

Despite a remarkable 13-2: 4 run in the last 19 games, moving from eleven points from one playoff point to the second wild card of the Eastern Conference, the Blue Jackets have not done this exactly the traditional way.

They lost more than half of their regular lineup due to injuries and received unexpected appearances from a few guys who were recalled by the Cleveland Monsters. They relied heavily on 25-year-old goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins, who excelled when the jackets needed them most.

And if you split this season in two, between December 7th and December 9th, you’ll find a story of two completely different teams.

The first was an extremely successful dictation in which opponents were put under pressure with a relentless pre-test and bike game, even though they only slipped 11-14-4 when slipping back in the Metropolitan Division. The second took a number of measures, including shots for and against, but found a way to increase the overall win rate. And in the end that’s all that matters.

The team, the second, is rolling.

This repetition of the blue jackets doesn’t have as much puck as it did in the first two months and there are still no seven injured regulars. But they have boosted their confidence with an outstanding defensive game, great goalkeeper and lots of moxie – as evidenced on Thursday night with a brave 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Nationwide Arena.

It was the third consecutive win for the Jackets, who were 34:18 in front, 42 more shots allowed (73:31) and still won with 26 blocked shots, 32 saves from Merzlikins and a late goal from captain Nick Foligno ,

“I like how we do it as a team,” said coach John Tortorella, who believes the game is an anomaly rather than an example of a worrying trend. “I’ll give you that … if we don’t anticipate, we’re a lousy ice hockey team because that’s a big part of our identity. And (Thursday) night we followed her and just tried to catch up with us and we couldn’t. “

Tortorella’s efforts after Friday’s training have proven successful in tapping the hurricanes.

“Perhaps you (the hurricanes) are giving some credit,” he said. “You’re talking about analytics, when it comes to their offensive stuff, the charts aren’t the way they play. They’re fast, they’re fast, they’re pressure … sometimes you just have to show respect to the other team. There is some pretty good teams and that’s one of them. “

The jackets are clearly different, but statistically this game was not just a one-off.

They have won 5-on-5 in eight of the last twelve games, including the last seven games in a row, and have attempted more than they have done in twelve consecutive games – often by far – 31 percent of the time Attempts (Corsi) that dropped from 12th to last place (44.9%) in the first 29 games (50.8%).

There are other examples to promote the point, but no excuse is required to win, which the jackets certainly did in the past month. However, the numbers are interesting and could catch up with the jackets at some point if they continue to defend more than dictate.

