Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikens not shy to play the puck - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has achieved a unique position this season with two young goalkeepers.

Usually Tortorella quickly says he doesn’t want to mess with the world of goalkeeping and leaves this up to his goalkeeper coach and the netmen, but this time it’s a bit different. The Blue Jackets found no veteran to replace Sergei Bobrovsky and decided to let two talented 25-year-olds – Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins – run with what Tortorella had observed from a distance.

Korpisalo proved to the Jackets coach that he could handle the pressure to be the number 1 goalkeeper. He received an invitation to the NHL All-Star Game before contracting a meniscus tear in his left knee against Chicago on December 29. Merzlikins has proven to be the same in nine games in a row since Korpisalo went under, but his aggressive way of playing pucks is monitored by Tortorella.

The Blue Jackets probably cost November 23 in Winnipeg, when Merzlikins’ late sales led directly to Andrew Copp’s winner. But Tortorella knows that the young network killer’s skills in this area could one day become a weapon of good.

“These are the things I’m looking at,” said Tortorella, who discusses both players with goalkeeper coach Manny Legace. “(Merzlikins) is an active guy and I don’t want to stop his activity. I think that’s a big part of his game. It’s a plus for us because I think he pucked us out of our end zone several times. But I have to keep that in mind. “

Bjorkstrand nearby

The jackets greeted Cam Atkinson against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night and now it looks like Oliver Bjorkstrand is not far behind.

The goal scorer missed nearly four weeks of rib and diagonal injuries from a cross check against New Jersey on December 21, corresponding to the initial four to six week recovery period.

Bjorkstrand had five goals and two assists in four games before the injury. He started skating last week and was practicing Friday, so his return could be imminent.

Hard break

Carolina lost 2-3 on Thursday, but suffered a bigger defeat when his top defender, Dougie Hamilton, suffered a broken left fibula fibula after falling awkwardly on it late in the second period.

Hamilton, who got tangled with Blue Jackets newcomer Kevin Stenlund in the fall, has 14 goals, 26 assists and 40 points to lead the defenders of Hurricanes. Hamilton, who was selected for the all-star game, underwent surgery on Friday and is out indefinitely.

