Colt's legendary Python Six shooter is back and better than ever

Editor’s Note: This Matthew Cox article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veterans community.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Range Day at SHOT Show 2020 was filled with the latest gun technology from Glock to Springfield Armory, but the gun that stood out this year was a Colt six that dominated the screen in the 1970s.

Colt Manufacturing Company LLC showed the reintroduction of their .357 Magnum Python Revolver, an icon that disappeared from the market 18 years ago.

“The public has been asking us for years to bring it back. Not only have we brought it back, it’s better than the original,” said Mark Redl, law enforcement manager at Colt Firearms to Military.com.

Using modern machining and metals, “it is actually 30% stronger than the previous one,” said Redl.

Colt’s reintroduction of the Python revolver takes place just a few months after the weapon maker decided to stop producing civilian AR-15s because the market was flooded by companies that manufacture the popular semi-automatic rifle.

The Python was the flagship of Colt’s revolver market, which was produced from 1955 to 2002. However, the python became a legend in the 1970s when actor David Soul first used a 4-inch version of the powerful handgun in 1973 in the Clint Eastwood film “Magnum”. “

Soul went on to wear a python with a 6-inch barrel for his role as Hutch in the hit TV series “Starsky and Hutch” that ran from 1975 to 1979.

The new Python is available in two versions, one with a 4.5-inch barrel and one with a 6-inch barrel. The barrels are made of one piece of stainless steel and the trigger has been improved compared to the original design, said Redl.

“We reduced the number of parts in the promotion,” he said. “We did this so we get a better trigger every time you pull the trigger.”

I’ve never loved the long pull of a double-acting trigger, but the python’s trigger feels as soft as beaten butter.

“Retailing this weapon costs $ 1,499. Lots of people say,” This is quite expensive, “said Redl.” If you find an unfired original [Python] in the collector’s market, you will pay between $ 3,000 and $ 3, depending on the configuration of the weapon $ 5,000. “

“This is a work of art and it works better than anything else in the market today.”

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles:

,