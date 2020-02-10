Colorado’s Fortitude Ranch is a doomsday timeshare for the middle class: NPR

Fortitude Ranch is a development for Doomsday Prepper in a remote area of ​​the Colorado Rockies.

At first glance, this modest house on a hillside in the mountains west of Colorado Springs seems to have all the amenities you would expect from a quiet retreat. There is even a two-story tower installed. An otherwise peaceful place to enjoy the 360 ​​degree view of the splendor of winter.

“[It’s a] really nice place to sit and vacation – enjoy. But if necessary, it’s a sentry,” said Drew Miller.

A Harvard Ph.D. and a former military intelligence officer with 30 years of experience, Miller would know a good defensible point if he saw it. Miller is a self-described “prepper” who is actively preparing to survive the fall of human civilization. The nationwide Prepper community is often composed of conspiratorial eccentrics, he said, thanks in large part to television shows like National Geographic Channel’s Doomsday Preppers.

He firmly rejects this call.

“These are people who are wise and want insurance so they can survive if the electrical system fails and a pandemic occurs.”

This idyllic mountain retreat that Miller owns is a business he calls Fortitude Ranch. It is part of a real estate chain with a business model that resembles a forerunner country club or doomsday timeshare.

Drew Miller, a self-described prepper, is the CEO of Fortitude Ranch, a development for like-minded people in a remote neighborhood of the Colorado Rockies. Here he has opened a hatch to a living room below a guard position on the ranch.

Marketing for the extermination conscious is not a new idea. Companies like Survival Condo have specialized in fortified houses and extravagant underground bunkers for decades.

“They have absolutely beautiful facilities, chic rooms,” said Miller. “But not many people can afford it.”

Instead, Fortitude Ranch strives to conquer a solid mid-market. The rust-colored house with the tower is located at the company’s second location in Colorado. It is currently under construction. There is another ranch in West Virginia and others that are planned for California, Wisconsin and Nevada.

Until the end

The Fortitude Ranch slogan is, “Prepare for the worst, enjoy the gift.” Members receive 10 days of accommodation on a ranch of their choice per year for an annual fee of approximately $ 1,000 per person.

It is not luxurious; Spartan can be a more precise term. Still, the properties are in remote, wild, and scenic areas that Miller hopes the fee will pay off for the right customers.

As he hoisted the assault rifle over his shoulder and carried a weapon on his hip, Miller inspected the property, which was nearing completion, on a recent snowy morning. While some of the guards are being built and future locations of additional buildings are marked on the ground, the place doesn’t look what it predicted when a national or global disaster occurred.

Drew Miller shows visitors a view from one of the ranch guard positions.

For one thing, there are no bunkhouses or high wooden walls surrounding the fort, partly because he doesn’t want passers-by to know that his property is a prepper ranch. It is also because tasks such as building the walls are the responsibility of the members. He argued that it will be important for their mental health in a disaster situation.

“If you just sit around and have nothing to do, you will worry, you know, ‘What happened to my daughter in San Francisco?’ So we want to keep people busy, “he said.

When society’s structures collapse, Miller sees each Fortitude Ranch site as a protected community of about 50 people, up to a maximum of 500. First, supplies and groceries are provided locally for a year. However, once members get into the routine of horticulture, hunting and fishing in the adjacent National Forest, this should be sustainable in the long run.

Waiting for demand

Fortitude Ranch currently has about 150 paying members across the country. Growth in the prepper industry is slow, Miller said, but all it takes is a great fear that its vacant member positions will be sold out.

As concerns about the corona virus spread and the recent announcement that the end of the world clock has clicked closer to midnight than ever before, Miller may find that there are even business opportunities in the Apocalypse.

For those who are not ready to dive into full membership, there is a cryptocurrency that Miller calls the Fortitude Token. It offers benefits such as a member discount or priority registration if something in the news leads to a sudden increase in demand. Regardless of how they proceed, members can leave the “preparation” to Miller.

“I don’t have to ask my members for permission to do things,” he said. “We set the rules, run the show, and have the know-how to make sure we get through the worst disaster.”