Colorado voters will decide whether to reintroduce wolves into the state: NPR

A wolf from the Snake River Pack passes a distant camera in eastern Wallowa County, Ore.

For wolf lawyer Larry Wiess, the fight for the return of the wolves to Colorado is not just about ecology. The challenge is to challenge more than a century of wildlife management in the United States.

Last summer, the retired animal rights lawyer spent days collecting signatures for an initiative to appear in Colorado’s November ballot. If successful, it could force the state to catch and release wolves in western Colorado by 2024.

According to the coalition that supports the plan, it would also be the first time that voters – in every state – would decide whether to reintroduce an endangered species. Weiss is aware of the historical nature of the initiative. It is an opportunity for him to question the authority of government biologists to make important decisions about wildlife.

“It should definitely be decided by people, not scientists,” he said at his Denver home. “Then we take it to scientists to put what people think about this big disagreement.”

Critics of the initiative have a name for the approach: “Ballot box biology”.

Athletes’ groups and wildlife managers see the plan as an attack on a tradition of North American conservation that has long allowed bureaucrats to manage wildlife based on scientific evidence and public contributions. Proponents believe that the same model as wolves, often seen as a threat to hunters, cannot be trusted.

Weiss suspects that federal and state officials have refused to return wolves to Colorado for decades. He said going to the ballot was one way of avoiding her control.

“It is difficult to make progress because hunters and ranchers have such a strong lobby across all of the states’ commissions,” he said.

Mark Holyoak, a spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, said current wildlife management practices are based on the idea that wildlife belongs to the public. The principle goes back to early conservationists such as Teddy Roosevelt and Aldo Leopold, who developed a system that relies on experts to conserve game species.

“People who know are intentionally excluded from the process,” said Holyoak.

Wolf attorney Larry Weiss and his partner Janet at their home in Denver.

To ensure that populations remain viable, state wildlife agencies manage wildlife and sell hunting and fishing licenses, which in turn finance science-based conservation work. The federal law on Pittman-Robertson provides additional funding for government agencies from a tax on arms sales.

The federal government’s plans to outclass gray wolves as an endangered species have intensified the supporters’ initiative. The Trump administration proposed the rule change last March. If it continues, states would make their own decisions about how to deal with the predators. Gray wolves have already been delisted in the northern Rocky Mountain states.

Proponents of the election plan hope to be one step ahead of a more comprehensive federal decision. By forcing the wolves back to Colorado, the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project and the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund – the partner groups behind the effort – hope to create a corridor that connects existing populations from previous federal resettlement efforts ,

Wolf packs currently roam the northern Rocky Mountains from Washington to Wyoming. Arizona and New Mexico have their own population of Mexican gray wolves.

“If we can create this corridor to connect the northern and southern populations, we will have a balance between Mexico and Canada,” said Weiss.

However, the latest news has complicated the urge to reintroduce. Earlier this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that a pack of wolves lives in the northwest corner of the state. While lone wolves previously immigrated to the state, the announcement was the first evidence of a pack that has lived in Colorado for decades. Biologists believe that hunters removed the last predators from the state in the 1940s.

Proponents of reintroduction say a single pack is far from a self-sufficient population in Colorado.

Republican MP Perry Will, a former US state wildlife officer representing northwest Colorado, said the news of a pack in the US supports Colorado’s previous stance on wolves. While the Colorado Wildlife Commission has repeatedly been against reintroduction, the state is open to wolves moving to Colorado alone.

“We have a wildlife agency in this state. Let’s listen to them,” said Will. “Why should we reintroduce them when they’re already here?”

Will also fears that the initiative will allow cities to make a decision that will have a major impact on rural Colorado.

“They don’t present them in open fields along the front range. They carry them on the backs of athletes, ranchers and farmers. They are the ones who have real skin involved,” he said.

One of those affected is Jay Fetcher, who runs cattle in a valley outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, far from the metropolitan areas of Denver and its suburbs. He does not support the election initiative, although it does include plans to pay for the cattle lost to the wolves.

“I have had 60 years of breeding in this herd, so it is more than the market value of this animal,” said Fetcher.

Jay Fetcher breeds cattle in a valley outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and does not support the election initiative.

State conservation officials estimate that reintroduction and compensation programs could cost around $ 5.7 million over eight years. It is not clear where the state would get the money from.

But Fetcher has already resigned itself to the temporary initiative. Cattle breeders and hunters opposed to the election have launched the Stop The Wolf Coalition, which has urged dozens of rural district commissions to declare their opposition. So far, however, they have not yet made any donations to their political action committee. Another group that opposes the initiative has raised just over $ 10,000.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Rocky Mountain Wolf project have raised more than $ 1.2 million thanks to the substantial help from national progressive groups like the Tides Foundation.

A recent Colorado State University online survey found that 84 percent of Coloradans support reintroduction efforts. If things go on, Fetcher fears that other ranchers might pursue their own predator policies.

“Shoot, shovel, and shut up,” he said. “It’s just someone who sees you – shoot him, bury him and don’t say a word.”

There is nothing democratic about it in Fetcher’s eyes.