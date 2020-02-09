Colorado State University receives approval from the state to offer cannabis training

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Students on the Pueblo campus of Colorado State University will have the opportunity to study cannabis from this fall.

State officials approved a bachelor’s in Science in Cannabis Biology and Chemistry on Friday, February 7, according to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, who said it was one of the first such programs in the country.

“The new major is a proactive response to a rapidly changing national scene regarding the cannabis plant,” says a proposal for the program by CSU-Pueblo officials, referring to changing attitudes toward cannabis and its legalization for recreational use in numerous states, including Colorado.

The program will be part of the chemistry department of CSU-Pueblo and consists primarily of chemistry and biology courses with some classes in mathematics and physics, the proposal says.

Students could choose one of two tracks – a natural product trajectory focused on biology or an analytical trajectory focused on chemistry.

Graduates could start a career in the cannabis and hemp industry or with the government. But they can also be competitive in a “wide variety of companies outside the cannabis industry,” such as agriculture, food science, biochemistry, and environmental sciences.

“Educating students who are able to understand cannabis science requires that the industry is effective and safe for consumers in all its aspects,” she said.

Between 2014 and June 2019, sales of marijuana in Colorado exceeded $ 6.56 billion, according to the State Department of Revenue. With income from taxes, licenses and fees, state revenue reached more than $ 1 billion.

CSU-Pueblo anticipates strong demand for the program, the proposal said, and believe that as many as 60 students could be enrolled in the major after four years.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education believes it may be the first of several cannabis-focused degrees that will pop up in Colorado in the near future.

The CSU-Pueblo program will not be the first of its kind. The proposal cited the Northern Michigan University bachelor’s program in medicinal plant chemistry, which, according to the report, “was primarily geared toward those who wanted to enter the cannabis field.”

CNN contacted CSU-Pueblo for comments.

40.573436

-105.086547

.