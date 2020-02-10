Colorado officials continue to search for missing boy

Gannon Stauch (thanks to the Sheriff’s Office of El Paso County Colorado)

Authorities in Colorado continue to search after a boy is reported missing in the El Paso County, Colorado region.

Gannon Stauch was last seen by his stepmother in the afternoon of January 27 at his home in Security, Colorado. His stepmother reported that Stauch left the house between 3.15 pm and 4 pm to play in the house of a friend in the neighborhood.

Name: Gannon Stauch

Height: 4 feet 9 inches

Weight: approx. 90 pounds.

Brown hair

Eyes brown

Gannon reportedly wore a blue jacket with hood, jeans, and tennis shoes when he was last seen.

The investigation into the office of the El Paso County Sheriff continued throughout the weekend in the Lorson Ranch area. A statement from the bureau says that delegates have re-studied Gannon’s neighborhood and talked to neighbors.

“We have done this in a systematic way to ensure that all residents are interviewed, because some may have been absent at the time of the first recruitment. Those in the immediate vicinity of an incident may have useful information to provide, “officials said. “We will continue to search for specific areas based on tips and leads in this study. The size of the search group can vary at any time during this investigation. The investigation and the search procedures will continue to run parallel to each other in the hope of finding Gannon and bringing him home safely. “

To date, El Paso County Sheriff officials say they have received 339 tips about the case.

“Misinformation distributed on social media is an obstacle to this investigation and adds an unnecessary additional burden to the family,” the authorities of El Paso County said Sunday. “All information released early and not directly from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is not a credible source.”

If you have information about the Gannon case, call the El Paso County Colorado office tip line at 719-520-6666 or email [email protected]

El Paso County mentioned the following partners in search and research efforts:

4th judicial prosecutor

Army (multiple units – volunteers)

Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers)

Colorado parks and wildlife

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Office Search and Rescue by Douglas County Sheriff

El Paso County public works

El Paso County Search and Rescue

Emergency Incident Support

FBI

Flight for Life (search purposes only)

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

National center for missing and exploited children

National Guard 100th missile defense brigade (volunteers),

Pikes Peak Regional Office or Emergency Management

Salvation Army

Verizon Wireless

VOAD.

