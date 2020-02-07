Colorado officer found unconscious drunk behind the wheel of his patrol car won’t face indictments, DA says

Updated: 1:51 PM EST February 7, 2020

A police officer who was found unconscious drunk behind the wheel of a patrol car cannot be charged for the incident because of a lack of evidence that would be admissible in court, according to a Colorado prosecutor. “I’m frustrated,” Attorney George Brauchler told WMGH-TV. “Because in the end, if one of us had been in that car and not Officer Nate Meier, are you asking me if I think it would have been treated differently? I would.” Brauchler said hospital staff have tested Aurora police officer Nate Meier, who had a .430 blood alcohol level, which is five times the legal limit. But because officers have not applied for his BAC, it is inadmissible in court. Watch the video above for more information about this story.

A police officer who was found unconscious drunk behind the wheel of a patrol car cannot be charged for the incident because of a lack of evidence that would be acceptable to the court, according to a Colorado prosecutor.

“I’m frustrated,” prosecutor George Brauchler told WMGH-TV. “Because it means that if one of us were in that car and not officer Nate Meier, you ask me if I think it would have been treated differently? I do.’

Brauchler said hospital staff tested Aurora police officer Nate Meier, who had .430 blood alcohol, which is five times the legal limit.

But because officers did not ask for his BAC, it is not allowed in court.

Watch the video above for more information about this story.

. (TagsToTranslate) kmnd