Colorado, Nebraska see mysterious drones. What's going on?

By
Rhonda Vance
-
0
21
A series of mysterious drones have been captured flying around Colorado and Nebraska, worrying residents and confusing military officers, CNN reports.

What's going on: According to reports, authorities have seen more than 16 different unmanned drones flying through Colorado during the last month, according to CNN.

  • Officials in Yuma and Phillips counties in Colorado said the area also received multiple reports on these drones in the last month.
  • Drones are reportedly flying 150 to 200 feet away from buildings and people.
  • Drones have flown in the government's airspace.
  • The drones have wingspan of 6 feet. They have been flying between 7 and 10 p.m., according to The Coloradoan.
  • Drones have also confused experts. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN that the FAA and government agencies are investigating drones to find out where they come from.
  • Yuma County Sheriff Todd Combs said in a Facebook post that drones are likely to cause no harm.
  • Combs: "There are many theories about what is happening, but at this point, that's all. I think we all feel a bit vulnerable due to the intrusion of our privacy that we enjoy in our rural community, but I don't have a solution or not I know one at this time. All I can say is don't live your life with the fear of the unknown. "

Reaction: There have been multiple reactions to drones, reports The New York Times.

  • Missy Blackman, who lives in Palisade, Nebraska: "It's creepy. I have a lot of questions about why and what they are, and nobody seems to have any answer."

  • Colorado Senator Cory Gardner: "I have been in contact with the FAA regarding heavy drone activity in eastern Colorado and I am encouraged to have opened a full investigation to know the source and purpose of the drones. I will continue to monitor the situation closely. ”

– Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) December 31, 2019

  • Dawn George, of Wray, Colorado: "They're tall enough not to be able to shoot one anyway, but they're low enough to be a nuisance." … Suddenly, it will stop and we will not have answers. And that is very disturbing for many people. It is the fear of the unknown. "
