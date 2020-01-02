Colorado, Nebraska see mysterious drones. What's going on?

Loading...

A series of mysterious drones have been captured flying around Colorado and Nebraska, worrying residents and confusing military officers, CNN reports.

What's going on: According to reports, authorities have seen more than 16 different unmanned drones flying through Colorado during the last month, according to CNN.

Officials in Yuma and Phillips counties in Colorado said the area also received multiple reports on these drones in the last month.

Drones are reportedly flying 150 to 200 feet away from buildings and people.

Drones have flown in the government's airspace.

The drones have wingspan of 6 feet. They have been flying between 7 and 10 p.m., according to The Coloradoan.

Drones have also confused experts. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN that the FAA and government agencies are investigating drones to find out where they come from.

Yuma County Sheriff Todd Combs said in a Facebook post that drones are likely to cause no harm.

Combs: "There are many theories about what is happening, but at this point, that's all. I think we all feel a bit vulnerable due to the intrusion of our privacy that we enjoy in our rural community, but I don't have a solution or not I know one at this time. All I can say is don't live your life with the fear of the unknown. "

Reaction: There have been multiple reactions to drones, reports The New York Times.

Missy Blackman, who lives in Palisade, Nebraska: "It's creepy. I have a lot of questions about why and what they are, and nobody seems to have any answer."

Colorado Senator Cory Gardner: "I have been in contact with the FAA regarding heavy drone activity in eastern Colorado and I am encouraged to have opened a full investigation to know the source and purpose of the drones. I will continue to monitor the situation closely. ”

Dawn George, of Wray, Colorado: "They're tall enough not to be able to shoot one anyway, but they're low enough to be a nuisance." … Suddenly, it will stop and we will not have answers. And that is very disturbing for many people. It is the fear of the unknown. "