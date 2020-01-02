Colorado, Nebraska see mysterious drones. What's going on?

A series of mysterious drones have been captured flying around Colorado and Nebraska, worrying residents and confusing military officers, CNN reports.
What's going on: According to reports, authorities have seen more than 16 different unmanned drones flying through Colorado during the last month, according to CNN.
- Officials in Yuma and Phillips counties in Colorado said the area also received multiple reports on these drones in the last month.
- Drones are reportedly flying 150 to 200 feet away from buildings and people.
- Drones have flown in the government's airspace.
- The drones have wingspan of 6 feet. They have been flying between 7 and 10 p.m., according to The Coloradoan.
- Drones have also confused experts. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN that the FAA and government agencies are investigating drones to find out where they come from.
- Yuma County Sheriff Todd Combs said in a Facebook post that drones are likely to cause no harm.
- Combs: "There are many theories about what is happening, but at this point, that's all. I think we all feel a bit vulnerable due to the intrusion of our privacy that we enjoy in our rural community, but I don't have a solution or not I know one at this time. All I can say is don't live your life with the fear of the unknown. "
Reaction: There have been multiple reactions to drones, reports The New York Times.
- Missy Blackman, who lives in Palisade, Nebraska: "It's creepy. I have a lot of questions about why and what they are, and nobody seems to have any answer."
Colorado Senator Cory Gardner: "I have been in contact with the FAA regarding heavy drone activity in eastern Colorado and I am encouraged to have opened a full investigation to know the source and purpose of the drones. I will continue to monitor the situation closely. ”
- Dawn George, of Wray, Colorado: "They're tall enough not to be able to shoot one anyway, but they're low enough to be a nuisance." … Suddenly, it will stop and we will not have answers. And that is very disturbing for many people. It is the fear of the unknown. "