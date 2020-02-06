Colorado MMA Weekend WrapUp: LFA 81, new matchup announcements and more

This is your Colorado MMA News Weekend Wrap Up for February 3.

Colorado mixed martial artists went 2-0 on the weekend as they traveled west to compete on LFA 81 and King of The Cage in Costa Mesa, California, and Lincoln City, Oregon.

Jota Ninomiya of Enshin Karate and Bang Muay Thai started the weekend well, as he won on Friday night with a shared decision at LFA 81 to improve his MMA record to 3-2 overall. Ninomiya has now won its last three consecutive periods with two as the early finish. Keep an eye on the coming featherweight.

On Saturday night, Grace “The Thai Kitten” Cleveland of Elevation Fight Team moved to 5-0 as a pro, retaining her unbeaten record when she defeated Angela Danzig in Lincoln City, Oregon, by a hard-fought split decision at King of The Cage’s Pure Vengeance event.

The Thai Kitten was the number 3 ranked women’s hunter, pound for pound in Colorado on its way to the game, according to Tapology.com and with the win, Cleveland has now won its last eight battles in a row, going back in its amateur days. Another big win for the Thai Kitten.

In other local MMA news …

Natalie Salcedo of Warrior Fitness Center has announced that she will make her professional MMA debut on April 11 in Pueblo for a promotion and yet to be named opponent.

She will make her trip to professional fights as an atomic weight, competing at 105 pounds. Salcedo achieved a record of 5-0 as an amateur with four of her five wins in the early finish. We will keep you informed with more information about her opponent and promotion as soon as it becomes available.

And in local match-up news …

Colorado Combat Club has announced their co-main event fight for their March 20 ticket at the Stampede Night Club in Aurora. The match will be between Brian “Quick Sand” Maronek and Robert Simmons in a kickboxing match showcasing a clash of veteran middleweight. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Moreover, the line-up Lightweight amateur King of Sparta has been released. 8 mixed martial artists compete for the title and a prize pool of $ 3,000 for the winner of a kickboxing match, boxing match and MMA fight, all in one night span.

The event takes place on Friday, February 28 at the Jeffco County Fairgrounds. An excellent opportunity for young and hungry hunters to make a name for themselves, build their brand and put some extra money in their pocket while throwing for the Colorado fans.

Current competitors include:

Eric Adams from Pound 4 Pound Fitness (0-1 MMA)

Placido Montoya from Fort Morgan Gladiators (0-1 MMA)

Brandon Taylor of DCOMMA Fitness (6-4 MMA)

Namir Singleton or Victory MMA (3-2 MMA)

Jacobi Jones from Jackson’s MMA Colorado (4-1 MMA)

Dean Cotton or Renegade BJJ and MMA (4-3 MMA)

Jesse Moorhouse or Jackson’s MMA ACOMA (3-3)

An unknown 8th hunter with the surname, Parks.

Don’t miss this great night of fighting action!

That’s your Colorado MMA news, Weekend WrapUp. Come back later in the week for a preview of the next weekend’s fight and keep an eye out for new content.

