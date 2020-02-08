Colorado MMA News Weekend Preview 2/7 / 2020Mile High Sports

UFC 247 is going down this weekend in Houston, Texas, and two Factory X teammates will fight on the map.

Youssef “The Morrocan Devil” Zalal will make his UFC debut as the first fight of the evening on the UFC Fight Pass prelims section of the Jon Jones vs. Dominic Reyes fight card. The 7-2 Zalal will face fellow newcomer, Austin Lingo (7-0) in a collision of young spring weights. Zalal is fresh in battle with a 1st round flying knee KO victory over LFA 79. The Moroccan devil, only 23 years old, has a 100% finish rate with five entries and 2 KO wins on his resume. This fight has a good chance of not going to the judge’s score cards.

Following his teammate Zalal, Jonathan “The Dragon” Martinez (11-2), also from Factory X Muay Thai, will fight in the second fight of the night as he battles Andre Ewell (15-6) at 135 pounds . Martinez enters the match after a highlight reel KO also his last time out, ending the fight in the 3rd round with a perfectly placed knee up to the chin of his opponent.