Colorado MMA News Weekend Preview 2/7 / 2020Mile High Sports

A UFC debut and teammates fighting back to back on UFC 247, HFC 42 with two Elevation fighters and new local matchup announcements. This is your Colorado MMA News Weekend Preview.
UFC 247 is going down this weekend in Houston, Texas, and two Factory X teammates will fight on the map.
Youssef “The Morrocan Devil” Zalal will make his UFC debut as the first fight of the evening on the UFC Fight Pass prelims section of the Jon Jones vs. Dominic Reyes fight card. The 7-2 Zalal will face fellow newcomer, Austin Lingo (7-0) in a collision of young spring weights. Zalal is fresh in battle with a 1st round flying knee KO victory over LFA 79. The Moroccan devil, only 23 years old, has a 100% finish rate with five entries and 2 KO wins on his resume. This fight has a good chance of not going to the judge’s score cards.
Following his teammate Zalal, Jonathan “The Dragon” Martinez (11-2), also from Factory X Muay Thai, will fight in the second fight of the night as he battles Andre Ewell (15-6) at 135 pounds . Martinez enters the match after a highlight reel KO also his last time out, ending the fight in the 3rd round with a perfectly placed knee up to the chin of his opponent.
Tune in to see these two young assassins working on the UFC combat pass, starting at 4:30 PM MST.
HFC 42 will take place on Friday, February 7 in Michigan City, Indiana and two mixed martial artists representing the Elevation Fight Team will be featured on the map.
Lance “The Boogeyman” Wright (4-1) returns to the Hoosier fight club cage and faces Gabriel Mota (3-3) in a middleweight confrontation. De Boogeyman has won 3 of his 4 attacks by early finish, all by way of submission.
In addition, Emma Sojo, Elevation Fight team member of Wright, will make her amateur MMA debut when she faces Abbey Ewing (0-1) in a clash between young female flying weights.
You can stream all fights live on Fite TV from 6:00 PM MST.
In other local MMA news …
Curtis Blaydes of Elevation Fight Team will remain busy while waiting for the UFC heavyweight division to shake off contender image by participating in a sumo wrestling, round-robin tournament on February 21 with UFC veteran, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. The “Sub Stars” event will take place in Miami, Florida.
In addition, Easton Muay Thai’s JD Hardwick joined The Prize Fighting Business for a talk about his incredible martial arts journey, including multiple stints training in Thailand as a sponsored hunter and fighting for major promotions such as One Championship, Bellator and Glory Kickboxing. Look forward to his interview in the coming days on YouTube or where you listen to podcasts by simply searching; The Prize Fighting Business.
And in the upcoming local fight …
Colorado Combat Club has announced 2 more games for its 5th promotional event, which takes place on February 29 in Pueblo, Colorado.
In a matchup of amateur welterweights, Drew Johnson (0-2) from CU Tuff Buffs takes on the debut, Kurt Smith from Factory X Muay Thai at £ 170.
And in an amateur lightweight fight, Brian Eastman (1-4) from Team Iron Lion and UFC Gym Lonetree will face Ronnie Salazar (1-0) from Pariah MMA at 155 pounds.
Buy your favorite fighter’s tickets on the card.
5280 Muay Thai has also announced a new matchup for their card on Saturday, March 21.
Allie Readmond of Easton Muay Thai takes on Kathryn Hanjani in an amateur game about Muay Thai.
And the following weekend, Sparta has announced that they will organize their Sparta 81 event on Saturday, March 28, with a 205-pound Muay Thai title fight between Chris Lockhart (9-1) of Easton Muay Thai and Namaja Jokic (4- 0 ) from Train Fight Win.
In addition, in further local action …
Tickets are now on sale for Sparta’s Army vs Marines event taking place on April 25 with an amateur female featherweight title fight between USAF hunter Barb “The Outlaw” Cuellar (4-2) from Cies MMA and the undefeated, # 1 contender, Kassandra Alonzo (3-0) from Train Fight Win.
Also added to the card is a fight between veteran veteran, David Payne (1-2) and marine corp veteran, Michael “Bolo” Santos (2-3) from Elevation Fight Team in a professional MMA fight at 145 pounds.
The event collapses at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland with first attacks from 18:00 MST.
That's your Colorado MMA news, Weekend Preview. Follow these fighters and mark your calendars for these big upcoming fights. Then come back Monday for the results of this weekend's fight in our Weekend WrapUp.
