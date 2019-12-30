Colorado meets Winnipeg, wants to break the home slide – Winnipeg

Loading...

Winnipeg Jets (21-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) against Colorado Avalanche (23-12-4, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Colorado is playing against Winnipeg and trying to end the three home defeats.

The avalanche is 13-10-2 in western conference games. Colorado leads the NHL with an average of 3.6 goals per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon at 22.

The jets stand 6-4-2 against opponents from the central division. Winnipeg has an average of only 3.0 points per game, the lowest in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads with an average of 0.4.

Colorado defeated Winnipeg 4-0 at their last clash on November 12th. MacKinnon scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.

TOP PERFORMER: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 34 assists and has scored 56 points this season. Mikko Rantanen has scored a total of five goals and three assists for the last 10 games for Colorado.

Mark Scheifele leads the jets with 17 goals and has 40 points. Neal Pionk has recorded nine assists for Winnipeg in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes, scoring 3.4 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.892.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, an average of 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalty kicks and 8.4 penalty minutes, with 2.8 goals per game given with a percentage saving of 0.919.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day after day (not known), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

