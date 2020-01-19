Colorado Mammoth maul Sask. Rush for dominant victory paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Keenan shamefully felt that all the plays were there, just not the performance. Missed chances of an offense in combination with a Mammoet team which turned the Rush payout into a long night on Saturday.

“It looks like when we had a breakdown, (the ball) ended up in the back of us,” Keenan said.

Ryan Keenan scored 35 seconds on the side of the net.

A power-play by Rush made quick work of the little more than two minutes later. Ben McIntosh scored a dozen seconds in favor of the man on the side of the net after a smooth pass from Mark Matthews.

Two minutes and 15 seconds later, Matthews canceled a long shot to broaden a 3-0 lead early.

That momentum would not last.

“Perhaps we thought we would walk away with this and they didn’t have a single stop. They came back and slapped us in the mouth rather quickly,” said McIntosh, who scored his 200th goal in the loss after the game.

After 4-2 Rush led after the first quarter, but five unanswered Mammoth goals in the second period would give Colorado a 7-4 at halftime.

Led by Chris Wardle, Eli McLaughlin and Ryan Lee, the Mammoth needed limited opportunities to increase the lead that was aggravated by a long-range shot that sneaked through the legs of Rush goalkeeper Evan Kirk.

The attack continued in the second half when the Mammoth scored another four consecutive goals in the fourth quarter to keep the game out of reach for good.

Wardle closed the game with five goals. McLaughlin scored three goals and went along with four assists. Lee registered one goal and six assists in the win.

Making it worse for the Rush is a tricky start to navigating the schedule.

After opening the season on December 14, the team had a two-week break for a trip to New York on December 28. Two weeks off before the team traveled to San Diego last week, making the game on Saturday the first time the Rush played in consecutive weeks.

“It’s not great, but we’re not going to use that as a stool,” Keenan said. “We just didn’t have it tonight.”

Saskatchewan now has two weeks off before the Mammoth is hosted for a rematch on 8 February.

“Especially after such a game – you want to go back outside,” said McIntosh of the rematch. “It will be nice if we get into a rhythm.”

In a usual twist since he moved to Saskatchewan five seasons ago, the Rush hasn’t won a home game since April 27, 2019.

“That’s not like us. We’ve been a pretty good home and road team over the years. It’s disappointing for us and I’m sure it’s disappointing for the fans,” Keenan said.