Colorado Charity delivers coronavirus

(KUSA / NBC News) A nonprofit organization from Centennial, Colorado, sends urgently needed medical care to doctors treating coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China.

The shipments contain consumables such as personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

“Whenever there is such an outbreak, it is disaster relief. We respond to a kind of sudden and unplanned outbreak,” says Kristofer Anderson of Project C.U.R.E.

Anderson says the first deliveries are aimed at doctors and nurses.

“Once the doctors get sick, there is another complication and fewer people help treat all of the sick,” he explains.

The virus killed over 600 people in China, including the doctor who warned of the outbreak before the police silenced it.

“If you work with a population density that is as high as in China, and if an outbreak spreads so quickly, it is up to people around the world to get the help they need,” added Anderson.

