Colorado adds three more to 2020 football recruitment class

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker runs the field prior to their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Jeffrey Swinger-USA Sport TODAY

Thanks to CU Athletic Department

Soccer coach Mel Tucker from Colorado strongly believes in winning the fourth quarter. It’s how you build elite programs.

That philosophy also applies to recruitment and Tucker won a big win in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and finished his second recruitment class in Colorado with three more outstanding players.

The newest Buffs defend Will Anglen, run back Ashaad Clayton and run Jayle Stacks back – three players who also represent Tucker’s philosophy of nationwide recruitment and protect his home fields. Anglen is from Cleveland, Ohio; Clayton is from New Orleans; and piles from Colorado.

Tucker’s recruitment class 2020 now includes players from 11 states – literally stretching from coast to coast – and one foreign country. In the process, the Colorado coaching staff have also proven that it can recruit and deliver against anyone.

“We identify guys early, guys we know can help our program and build it the right way, heading for a soccer team championship,” Tucker said. “I don’t really care where he is or who else recruit him. You won’t get those caliber players if you don’t go after them. They don’t just fall on your lap. You have to go there and you have to recruit them. We have faith in our program that we can. “

Anglen and Clayton also represent Colorado’s return to some of the country’s most fertile recruitment grounds. Louisiana has been a top university talent producer for years – including the former CU quarterback great Kordell Stewart – while the Cleveland area is a place where Tucker won gold more than once when he was an assistant coach in the state of Ohio.

Anglen’s Glenville High School, led by legendary prep coach Ted Ginn Sr., is a particularly rich producer of talent. That’s where Tucker found the future Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith and the first round NFL draw Donte Whitner, and where Ted Ginn Jr. and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones also prepared.

“If you bring a child from Glenville, you know exactly what you will get,” Tucker said. “You’re going to get boys who love football – tough kids with a hard nose who will compete with high ceilings.” I have had a lot of success with Ted Ginn Sr. with his boys. “

As for Clayton, the Buffs had to fend off multiple offers from other major programs and the four-star races were left behind in its original bet.

Stacks is meanwhile coming from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, where he was teammates from another member of the 2020 class, offensive liner Carson Lee.

Tucker and his staff proved last year that players who earn the pitch will see it immediately. Last season, 14 freshmen saw freshman action for Colorado, with five freshmen starting a total of 33 games.

“A big selling point for all of these guys was the ability to play early, play as freshmen,” Tucker said. “Many of the children you are recruiting now, that’s what they want to do – red-hot is not really part of the discussion. We must have more competition on our schedule and you do that through recruitment. Competition makes everyone better. Everyone has to step up their game and we have shown that we will play freshmen. “

Tucker expects several players from this year’s class to immediately compete for playing time. “We expect these guys to be ready to compete for attack, defense, and special teams,” Tucker said. “We will sort out the situation and re-evaluate it as we move on, but if they earn the time, they will get it.”

This year’s class also includes outside linebacker Jason Harris of Gilbert, Ariz. Harris announced his decision at the beginning of January on an all-star game in high school.

This is what Tucker had to say about the newest members of the Buffs recruitment class:

DB WILL ANGLEN, 6-3, 195, Cleveland, Ohio (Ginn Academy / Glenville) – “He’s 6-2 already and some change and 195 pounds,” Tucker said. “A very athletic child with a versatile position – he can play on the corner or on safety. Great child, really good toughness and loves football. We are very excited about him.”

RB ASHAAD CLAYTON, 6-0, 200, New Orleans, La. – “We feel like he’s a difference maker,” Tucker said. “It suited us very well and very well with him. Academics are important to him. He knows that getting a diploma here will carry some weight. From a football soccer point of view, he knows he has the ability to play right away. We are going to play the best players and we want to play multiple backs. That is something that appealed to him. He really got along with the culture that we are building here and with the type of team that we want. “

OLB JASON HARRIS, 6-7, 230, Gilbert, Ariz. – “We had no one like him in our selection with that kind of height, that athletics. Recruiting pass rush is so important and he is a man who ticks all those boxes. His length and fast twitch are what we need, he has a great pedigree (his father played in the NFL) and he is really passionate about the game. “

RB JAYLE STACKS, 5-11, 225, Aurora – “We focused on him because we wanted a big back. We wanted a man who could move the pile and get difficult yards. We want to be able to hammer people with the right game. With 225 pounds, he becomes one of the larger players in this conference. He is really a good athlete. I saw him catching a touchdown pass in the slot, so he is versatile. He has really good hands. “