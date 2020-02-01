Color palette simplifies paint selection process

The color palette of Behr Paints 2020 consists of 15 colors that embrace exploration and natural environments, including the color of the year, Back to Nature.

“Back To Nature serves as the cornerstone of this collection,” says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. “It can work hand in hand with simple or maximum styling, whether your goal is to transform kitchen cabinets with a new neutral look that feels unique and fresh, or simply make a small space feel more open and airy.

“The palette is designed to simplify the color selection process for every do-it-yourself or professionally painted project.”

Woelfel offers the following tips for using the collection at home and in commercial spaces:

Small spaces: “Color can add elements of surprise and pleasure, especially in smaller spaces. Shades such as Light Drizzle can open a room and add a sense of serenity in hospitality spaces, while dark, ecological shades such as Secret Meadow can help define the purpose or function of an area. “

More Than Walls: “When renovating a room, consider how a new layer of paint can transform far beyond the four walls – including furniture, cabinets, paneling and window frames. Do not be afraid to accentuate these elements with a bold shadow, such as Graphic Charcoal or Dragonfly. “

To create a focal point: “Nothing says more than a daring swipe of color. Mark remarkable architectural elements, such as doorways, mantles or columns, in houses and offices with a fresh coat of paint in a contrasting shine. Try combinations such as Rumba Orange in a high gloss finish on an interior door, red pepper on a stone fireplace or Bluebird that rushes down your stairs. “

Presentation color: “In today’s world, color has no limits. Adding color to ceilings and floors can pull the eye up or down and breathe new life into a space. Charismatic can add an extra dose of sunshine to a bathroom ceiling and raise the eye, while Bubble Shell offers a modern look on a half-wall. “

Reclaim your space: “Color and fresh design have the power to expand the livable space in houses, such as basements, washrooms or attic spaces. Try Dusty, a blurry purple, on a ship’s wall or Creamy Mushroom in a small shared space such as a playroom / office combination. “

Back To Nature and the 2020 Color Trends palette are exclusively available in the national Home Home stores.

For more information, go to Behr.ca/2020Trends