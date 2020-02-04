The Air Force has started to remove Col. Mark Visconi from service after being sentenced to five years in prison and another 15 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Visconi, who pleaded guilty in October, was convicted on January 31, according to the Department of Justice, for reaching an agreement with the prosecutor. Investigators found numerous pictures and videos of child pornography after searching Visconi’s laptop.

Visconi admitted to visiting an online bulletin board operated on Tor, an anonymous online network, to download pornographic videos of young children, according to court records. Visconi also admitted to using his personal iPhone to take about 441 photos of underage girls.

“These photos don’t seem to be child pornography,” says a fact statement sung by Visconi and his lawyers.

James Phillips, one of Visconi’s lawyers, declined to comment when Task & Purpose reached him on Tuesday.

Before Visconi pleaded guilty to child pornography, he served as chief of the Air Force Task Force to combat drones.

“After the conviction is over, the Air Force will begin the process of removing it from its roles,” Kirby said in a statement. “If approved, it will result in the loss of Col. Visconi’s ability to apply for retirement or receive other benefits that are provided for honorary service.”

Visconi’s five-year prison sentence is retroactive to October 4 when he pleaded guilty, said Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney General’s Eastern District of Virginia.

The U.S. prison office has not yet decided where Visconi will serve his sentence, but the court has made a non-binding recommendation that he be transferred to a Colorado prison so that he can be close to his family, Stueve said.