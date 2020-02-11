Collisions and thefts Quinte News

Belleville Police Service responded to 72 calls for service from 10 February 2020 at 5:00 pm to 11 February 2020 at 5:00 am

Collisions of motor vehicles

The police have received reports of 10 collisions with motor vehicles in the city in the last 24 hours. None of the accidents resulted in personal injury.

Shoplifter

On February 10 at 3:45 pm, the police went to a shop on the west side for a report of shoplifting. The suspect was not on the scene when the police arrived, but he was identified as a 23-year-old resident of Belleville. The police are continuing their investigation and no charges have been filed so far.

Theft

On February 10, police received a report from a restaurant in the north that a man removed a Dyson hand dryer from the laundry room and left the restaurant with it. The suspect is recorded on video and the police ask that if someone has information regarding theft, Cst can be contacted. Joy at [email protected]

.