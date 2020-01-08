Collingwood buy Dayne Beams Premiership Medal offered for Bushfire Fundraising auction

Loading...

AFL is expected to make a significant contribution to bushfire fundraising, with game stars contributing their support for a potential country of origin match to be played on February 28 at Marvel Stadium.

The most likely format would be Victoria against the All Stars with a wide representation of all clubs.

The Dayne Beams premier medal was purchased from Collingwood. Credit: Paul Rovere

Beams said it was a great gesture from Collingwood and he was thrilled that the followers could see the medal at the Holden Center.

“However, the most important thing is how much money we have raised,” said Beams.

Meanwhile, 2010 snooker world champion Neil Robertson has joined the growing list of sports stars to pledge financial support, as has the NBL.

The Victorian announced that he would make a donation to the NSW Wildlife Charity WIRES, which saves and cares for affected animals.

Robertson pledged £ 5000 ($ 9500) plus additional funds, which depend on the performance of all players at this month’s Masters tournaments in London.

The 37-year-old tweeted: “Heart broken with all the bush fires home.” For the next week I will donate STG100 (A190 $) per century from ALL players and STG5000 in addition to WIRES – NSW.

Robertson’s gesture follows the gesture of his compatriot, former cricketer Shane Warne, who put his famous baggy green cap up for auction to support the rescue effort with a top bid of over $ 500,000 now.

A number of tennis players, including Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty, as well as sports stars from home and abroad have also pledged financial support.

Melbourne-born Robertson speaks regularly on animal rights issues on social media and is a dedicated vegan.

A professor from the University of Sydney has estimated that over 800 million animals have been killed in NSW alone.

Last year’s Masters, in which Judd Trump defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan to claim the title, brought a total of 24 century breaks.

With AAP

