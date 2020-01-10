Collin Chandler Farmington defeats senior boxer

Loading...

FARMINGTON – All of the nerves Farmington felt heading into Friday’s Region 5 opening game disappeared fairly quickly in the first quarter after almost all shots. And on the two rare occasions when he failed, he quickly grabbed the offensive and still scored.

The Phoenix has never looked back since the double-digit lead, heading for the easy 74-48 victory over Box Elder for their fourth straight and sixth victory in the last seven games.

Collin Chandler led the way with 35 points, scoring one point before matching his 36-point career record against East at the start of the season.

Mason Covington of Farmington is unbalanced and fouled by Porter Clawson of Box Elder during a basketball game in Farmington on Friday January 10, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Parker Buchanan of Box Elder is trapped by the Farmington defense during a basketball game in Farmington on Friday January 10, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Farmington’s Collin Chandler throws a dunk during a boys’ basketball game against Box Elder in Farmington on Friday, January 10, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Farmington’s bench ignites as they build a big lead against Box Elder during a basketball game in Farmington on Friday January 10, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Mason Covington of Farmington is unbalanced and fouled by Porter Clawson of Box Elder during a basketball game in Farmington on Friday January 10, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

“When he goes down, it is difficult to get in front because he is shy, finishes well with both hands and he is intelligent with the ball. He has an incredible vision. It is sort of the complete package at this point, “said Farmington coach Kasey Walkenhurst.

Twelve of Chandler’s 35 points occurred in the first clinical quarter for Farmington, who made 10 of 12 shots and scored in every but two offense. This included a 3-point pointer to quarterback buzzer McKay Thomsen, who scored 13 points for the Phoenix, with Truman Hendry adding 10 inside.

Hendry also had a big defense inside, against the strong interior presence of Box Elder at Parker Buchanan.

“At the start of the year we were pretty poor on defense, and I think our guys are starting to understand if we keep, we are damn good because we feel like we can score with anyone” – Kasey Walkenhurst, Farmington coach Kasey Walkenhurst

After shooting 88% in the first quarter, Farmington cooled slightly in the second quarter but still finished the first half with 68%, a resounding performance that Chandler punctuated with a dunk in the last seconds to push the advance to 38-24 at the break.

As impressive as his team’s attacking effectiveness, Walkenhurst was just as happy as the defensive effort.

“At the start of the year we were pretty poor on defense, and I think our guys are starting to understand if we keep, we are damn good because we feel like we can score with anyone,” said Walkenhurst, whose team leads 5A in an average rating of nearly 71 ppg.

The lead remained at 14 before the fourth quarter, but Farmington’s offense started to flee again with the win.

Even though Walkenhurst admits that the RPI ranking has changed the way teams qualify for the state, he said it hasn’t diminished the importance of trying to win the regional championship for his players, a big reason for which he thinks they were so focused from the start.

“Even though the RPI made a difference, we sort of cleaned up the slate and once the area starts, we call it our second season. Children are rejuvenated; a regional championship is really important for these kids, “said Walkenhurst.